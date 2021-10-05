County board postpones vote on CVB credit card

The Platte County Board of Supervisors tabled a vote recently on a Columbus Area of Convention and Visitors Bureau credit card as the Board wanted clarification on a few details.

During the regular board meeting last week, supervisors ultimately asked CVB Director Katy McNeil to talk with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Account office about what it would recommend in regard to a county credit card.

The suggestion was first brought up by District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow. He said the idea of a credit card within the various county departments has been an ongoing topic.

“I would like to see what they (the state auditor's office) would recommend (how) we - as a group - would approve a credit card,” Scow said.

District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said he also would like to see the proposal have a dollar limit on the credit card as that's how a typical company credit card would work.

Before the vote was tabled, McNeil said she would prefer to have the proposed credit card as it would help to assess the CVB’s finances more “neat” and “clean.” She added the proposal would include a policy added to the CVB bylaws in which its director would be the only person who could use the card.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}