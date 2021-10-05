County board postpones vote on CVB credit card

The Platte County Board of Supervisors tabled a vote recently on a Columbus Area of Convention and Visitors Bureau credit card as the Board wanted clarification on a few details.
During the regular board meeting last week, supervisors ultimately asked CVB Director Katy McNeil to talk with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Account office about what it would recommend in regard to a county credit card.
The suggestion was first brought up by District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow. He said the idea of a credit card within the various county departments has been an ongoing topic.
“I would like to see what they (the state auditor's office) would recommend (how) we - as a group - would approve a credit card,” Scow said.
District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said he also would like to see the proposal have a dollar limit on the credit card as that's how a typical company credit card would work.
Before the vote was tabled, McNeil said she would prefer to have the proposed credit card as it would help to assess the CVB’s finances more “neat” and “clean.” She added the proposal would include a policy added to the CVB bylaws in which its director would be the only person who could use the card.
McNeil said the credit card can only be used in certain cases such as contest registration, postage, membership or subscription fees and county-funded travel. Additionally, the card could go toward online purchases based on budgeted line items, she said.
“There won’t be anything that is already in a line item in our budget purchase,” McNeil said of the online purchases.
She said an online purchase could be made if it was cheaper than buying locally. For example, she’s looking at buying a public address (PA) system and she would only purchase the PA system via the internet if it was less expensive than one found at a local retailer.
Meanwhile, the last items covered by the card would be meals and refreshments in regard to meetings where hospitality is provided by the host community, McNeil said.
“Sometimes at CVB we will bring in a bus or camp tour or we’ll host events for statewide meetings and we’re required to provide refreshments at those meetings,” McNeil said.
The card cannot go toward cash advances, alcohol, professional services that are not directly associated with the director’s job description, items that would go toward personal use or entertainment or other matters that are contradictory to the county’s policies, McNeil said.
The proposal will be discussed again at a later board meeting but the exact date has not yet been determined.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.