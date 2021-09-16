County board tables vote on new election office employee

After some uncertainty regarding details about a potential new full-time employee with the Platte County Election Commissioner's Office, the Board of Supervisors ultimately postponed a vote on the matter.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn originally asked the board to hire a full-time employee but the position would only be temporary, lasting a year. More help is currently needed because the election commissioner's office is working on redistricting efforts, a sanitary and improvement district (SID) election and a bond measure in Humphrey concurrently, Sebourn said.

However, Chief Deputy County Attorney Breanna Anderson-Flaherty asked supervisors to postpone the vote until the Board’s next meeting, Sept. 28, so the role could be ironed out. She said she wanted to contact Zelle HR Solutions - the human resources firm that the county uses in regards to consulting and recruiting - because there was confusion on how many hours the employee would work and how long the contract would last.

“I think we need a more definite timeframe,” she said. “… I think we need to contact Zelle before we do anything.”

The staffer would help lighten the load at the election commissioner's office as it has had its share of work to do recently, Sebourn said.