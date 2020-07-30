County board withdraws valuations appeal

“By requesting that relief, they (the Board) would be asking the TERC to be out of compliance with Nebraska revised statute section 77-1363, which mandates that assessed values be based on the land capability groups as defined by the Department of Agriculture,” Hart said.

Simply put, the protesters know their land like the backs of their hands and are the most qualified to argue their appeals.

Moreover, there are many landowners whose valuations went down and would not benefit from a return to 2019 values. And the board can’t pick and choose who is affected by an appeal to TERC – it’s all or none.

The board can affirm or deny each protest, but that’s about the limit of its responsibility, Hart said. As a result, the board met for a special meeting on recently to withdraw its request to file an appeal. The vote to withdraw passed 6-1.

The board also voted to accept the recommendation of the county assessor, Tom Placzek, to deny most of the protests. That vote passed 4-1, with District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer abstaining.

Pfeifer abstained because of his stake in the game.