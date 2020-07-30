County board withdraws valuations appeal

Platte County withdrew its decision to appeal to the Nebraska Tax Equalization Review Commission (TERC) regarding 2020 agricultural land valuations.
The decision was made recently during a special meeting of the Platte County Board of Equalization (the Board of Equalization features all of the same members as the Platte County Board of Supervisors).
“They withdrew the request for the county attorney to initiate the petition with the Tax Equalization Review Commission,” County Clerk Diane Pinger said.
This year a state-mandated change in the application of the agriculture land valuation system threw once-predictable valuations out of whack. Some landowners saw valuations increase by hundreds or thousands of dollars per acre. Earlier this month, they protested the land valuations in front of the board.
At the July 21 meeting of the Board of Equalization, all board members expressed a desire to provide some relief for the protesters. They voted to file an appeal with TERC to change agricultural land valuations back to 2019 values.
But, County Attorney Carl K. Hart Jr. said the protesters have the best chance of getting their valuations adjusted if they file individual appeals with TERC. They have until Aug. 24 to do that. More information can be found online at the TERC website.
“By requesting that relief, they (the Board) would be asking the TERC to be out of compliance with Nebraska revised statute section 77-1363, which mandates that assessed values be based on the land capability groups as defined by the Department of Agriculture,” Hart said.
Simply put, the protesters know their land like the backs of their hands and are the most qualified to argue their appeals.
Moreover, there are many landowners whose valuations went down and would not benefit from a return to 2019 values. And the board can’t pick and choose who is affected by an appeal to TERC – it’s all or none.
The board can affirm or deny each protest, but that’s about the limit of its responsibility, Hart said. As a result, the board met for a special meeting on recently to withdraw its request to file an appeal. The vote to withdraw passed 6-1.
The board also voted to accept the recommendation of the county assessor, Tom Placzek, to deny most of the protests. That vote passed 4-1, with District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer abstaining.
Pfeifer abstained because of his stake in the game.
“I own a number of pieces of farm ground and I don’t want somebody to accuse me of voting the way I voted because it would affect the price of my farm ground,” Pfeifer said.
Although the board will not file an appeal, the supervisors plan to do what they can for the protesters.
“The board is still going to send letters to the senators stating their dissatisfaction,” Pfeifer said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
