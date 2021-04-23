County has helping hands: Volunteers on-call for emergencies

There's a team of 20-odd trained volunteers in Platte County who could be called upon at any moment to render traffic control services and monitor and help respond to natural disasters and other emergencies in the area.
They work with the Platte County Emergency Management Office under Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer. A lot of the volunteers put in hours helping with traffic control at events in the county, but the group has also seen its fair share of action.
To start with, almost all of them are trained storm spotters.
When something looks suspicious or unclear on the weather radar, Hofbauer said he puts out a call to the group and has them set up shop where they can watch the weather unfold.
"With the radar now, we can see what's coming. I'm down here and I move them out of the way before it gets to them," Hofbauer said. "In the past, before you (got) the radar on your phone, we just sent them into the storm and they had to fend for themselves."
But, Hofbauer said he hasn't put out a storm spotting call in a couple of years. He said things have also been slower than usual over the last year, but there have been times where the volunteers have put in 100 or more volunteer hours. The March 2019 flood springs to mind as one such event.
Jon Sokoll, Mike Miller and Shane Wagner pulled some late nights just before the flood hit Columbus. They were out watching the river for Hofbauer.
"We pulled into T-Bone (Truck Stop), had something to drink and went back to the junction. By the time we got back to T-Bone, I made the call to Tim that the river was out and we had ice and water coming through," Miller said.
That was around midnight.
"A quarter to 12 is when we closed Highway 30," Wagner said.
Sokoll got stuck near Duncan and it ended up being a two-and-a-half hour drive to make it six miles back.
The volunteers' passion for the work they do carries them through those tough times. First and foremost, they are doing it to help people.
"When I worked my first vaccine clinic I had this lady who had a newborn granddaughter and her kid said, 'You cannot see your grandbaby until you're fully vaccinated.' That woman came in with her tears in her eyes so happy she could finally get the ball rolling," volunteer Taylor Merrill said.
Other times, though, Merrill said she and the other volunteers have seen people on the worst days of their lives.
"To pull somebody up by their bootstraps and say, 'Hey, it's going to be OK. You need to call this place, or let's get you here' — there's nothing better than that," Merrill said.
Jan Zurcher said there was a lot of that during and after the 2019 flood. Seeing the carnage firsthand, along with all the work they've done monitoring and responding to natural disasters, has inspired deep awe and respect for Mother Nature in all of the volunteers.
Miller — the longest-serving volunteer with over 40 years under his belt — went up to Grand Island the day after seven tornados swept through the area in 1980.
"I took a 15,000 watt generator up there to power a substation," Miller said. "You hear the stories of (tornado winds) that'll drive a piece of straw through a tree? I've seen it."
Still, the Emergency Management volunteers are willing to leave their homes, families and jobs when called upon.
"(Hofbauer) always says faith, family and our jobs come before this, but in some instances, that's just not who we are." Merrill said. "We'll give up whatever it is we have going on."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.