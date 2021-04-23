County has helping hands: Volunteers on-call for emergencies

"We pulled into T-Bone (Truck Stop), had something to drink and went back to the junction. By the time we got back to T-Bone, I made the call to Tim that the river was out and we had ice and water coming through," Miller said.

That was around midnight.

"A quarter to 12 is when we closed Highway 30," Wagner said.

Sokoll got stuck near Duncan and it ended up being a two-and-a-half hour drive to make it six miles back.

The volunteers' passion for the work they do carries them through those tough times. First and foremost, they are doing it to help people.

"When I worked my first vaccine clinic I had this lady who had a newborn granddaughter and her kid said, 'You cannot see your grandbaby until you're fully vaccinated.' That woman came in with her tears in her eyes so happy she could finally get the ball rolling," volunteer Taylor Merrill said.

Other times, though, Merrill said she and the other volunteers have seen people on the worst days of their lives.

"To pull somebody up by their bootstraps and say, 'Hey, it's going to be OK. You need to call this place, or let's get you here' — there's nothing better than that," Merrill said.