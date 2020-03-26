County hopes residents mail in absentee ballots

Platte County election officials are trying to push more people toward filing for absentee ballots in light of the current COVID-19 crisis.

Election Commissioner Connie Seabourn said that people willing to vote early by mail can do so by going to the Platte County Election Office’s webpage or the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office webpage. There, one can fill out a form and send it to the county election office via mail, email, fax or by dropping it off at the election office in the Platte County Courthouse. Due to recent guidelines by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, those seeking to drop off their request in person must make an appointment.

Mail ballots will be sent out in early April and those seeking to have a mail ballot sent to them can do so by May 1. All of this is designed to make the voting process as easy as it can be for people who are social distancing during the crisis.

“We’re trying to keep everybody apart from everybody,” Seabourn said. “It may be a little bit different or difficult with all that is going on.”