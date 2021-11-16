County receives hazard mitigation grant

Platte County, the City of Columbus and the Lower Loup Natural Resource District have been awarded a $1.4 million hazard mitigation grant to buy out abandoned 2019 flood properties.

Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said they applied for the grant -- which is supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Property Acquisition program -- two years ago.

"We got approved this summer and the process is moving along -- albeit slowly, but it is moving along," Hofbauer told the Telegram in a Monday morning interview.

The FEMA program provides funding to state and local governments to help them after presidentially-declared disasters.

The grant will help cover the cost of appraising and buying several different local properties that were abandoned or rendered unusable following the 2019 flood.

The program is entirely voluntary and Hofbauer said there are several local properties interested in participating.

Hofbauer appeared at the Nov. 9 Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting, where the board approved a $13,700 bid to have Midlands Appraisal Service complete appraisals of the properties according to their pre-flood statuses.

"The idea of the program is to move properties out of the flood plain or floodway," Hofbauer told the Telegram on Monday. "...The plan is to offer the property owner the value of their property prior to the flood. … It's kind of a benefit to the property owner because they can sell their property hopefully for a pretty good price."

Once the properties have been purchased, the plan is to remove the existing structures.

"I will have to go out and do a (request for proposal) for a company to take all of that down," Hofbauer said at the Nov. 9 meeting.

What comes after that doesn't seem to be set in stone.

"This is a cooperative undertaking between the City of Columbus, the (Lower Loup) NRD and Platte County," District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss said at the meeting.

Each entity plans to buy a few different properties, but how they will be used afterward may vary.

At the Nov. 9 board meeting, District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer worried about the cost of converting the properties to recreational areas or otherwise developing them.

"Then we have to mow them, we've got to update them -- we have to do all kinds of things," Pfeifer said.

Hofbauer said it would be great to see the properties converted into green space.

"I really would like it to not have any homes or businesses there," Hofbauer said. "If we could try to clean that out so that when we do have another flood some day, there wouldn't be a risk of losing lives -- not only of the people living in that area but also the responders who go out and rescue them."

In a strong wind, for instance, Hofbauer said helicopter rescuers risk getting tangled in power lines and going down.

At the meeting, Hofbauer added that maintenance of the green space doesn't have to fall on the county's shoulders.

"There may be other entities we can talk to … any type of government or nonprofit agency," Hofbauer said. "...There might be other groups that would be interested in (the properties) and we can continue to talk to them. … I plan to talk to state level agencies that might be interested, as well, to find out what other options there are."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

