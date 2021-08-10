County sees benefit from HR company, updates employee handbook

Zelle HR Solutions has been fine-tuning Platte County practices after the Board of Supervisors voted earlier this year to have a human resource employee through the Lincoln-based company.
During last week's Board meeting, Zelle HR Solutions Vice President Hannah Murray presented revisions to the employee handbook, which supervisors OK'd.
Murray said she and the County staff went through the handbook “with a fine-toothed comb,” updating small things like grammar and punctuation. The main change is the compensatory time.
According to the Nebraska state statute, compensatory time for non-emergency workers can be accrued up to 240 hours. Murray said she knows the County believes this can present more liability than the government agency is comfortable with.
Murray said the proposal made was to “meet down the middle” as now the accrued time is 120 hours. The proposal is only available to the highway department, she added.
This can be done “with the acknowledgment by the end of that calendar year they have to be at 40 hours or below … and we will pay them out the earned but unused compensatory time that they have accrued,” Murray said.
District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski, who is also the head of the Personnel Committee, said the initial discussion was to ensure those employees were paid a certain amount in a given year.
“So if they get a raise, it doesn’t go to that next level,” she said. “The problem is that they accumulate a lot of hours during those summer months and then use that in January, February and March.”
The County would want to pay an employee the rate they had during the year in which they accumulated those hours.
An additional change to the employee handbook was related to the Nebraska per diem rate as it will be adopted yearly. Murray said this is because the rates can change annually.
Back in March, the Board approved hiring an HR employee through Zelle HR Solutions out of Lincoln. The position is tasked with recruiting, working on employee relations, intergrading a time clock system, conducting exit interviews and overseeing policies, procedures and payroll.
Zelle has also worked with department heads with the hiring process.
Kwapnioski told the Telegram on Monday this latter part has been a key factor as finding employees has not only been tough for Platte County but for just about any business in the U.S.
"Having this company has really helped in doing that (hiring process) for us," Kwapnioski said. "... We have to make sure that we have people who are willing to serve our community, serve the County."
Zelle has specialized staff who works with the County of such topics, she added.
Additionally, an HR audit will be conducted that will evaluate the County on its strengths, weaknesses, setting benchmarks and potential opportunities and threats.
Kwapnioski said Zelle has helped "streamline County HR needs." She added the County would like to have its own human resources staffer one day but, as of right now, the Board believes it's more cost effective to have contracted services.
Murray said Zelle is currently reviewing some other details for the County but it doesn’t have any big projects that it’s working on now.
She added she has enjoyed working with the County.
“People in Columbus have been amazing,” Murray said.
