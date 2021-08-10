County sees benefit from HR company, updates employee handbook

“So if they get a raise, it doesn’t go to that next level,” she said. “The problem is that they accumulate a lot of hours during those summer months and then use that in January, February and March.”

The County would want to pay an employee the rate they had during the year in which they accumulated those hours.

An additional change to the employee handbook was related to the Nebraska per diem rate as it will be adopted yearly. Murray said this is because the rates can change annually.

Back in March, the Board approved hiring an HR employee through Zelle HR Solutions out of Lincoln. The position is tasked with recruiting, working on employee relations, intergrading a time clock system, conducting exit interviews and overseeing policies, procedures and payroll.

Zelle has also worked with department heads with the hiring process.

Kwapnioski told the Telegram on Monday this latter part has been a key factor as finding employees has not only been tough for Platte County but for just about any business in the U.S.

"Having this company has really helped in doing that (hiring process) for us," Kwapnioski said. "... We have to make sure that we have people who are willing to serve our community, serve the County."