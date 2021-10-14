County sets levy for next year

On Tuesday the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved the levy for the next year, which will be lower than the prior year.

During the regular board meeting, the supervisors approved the tax levy for the 2021-22 fiscal year for school districts, fire districts, townships, cities and villages, Platte County, Educational Service Unit’s 7 and 8, Ag Society and Sanitary and Improvement District No. 7. The county levy was set for .1205 compared to last year which was .1947, according to District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl.

Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said he is thankful the levy was lowered.

“I think we’re the only one in the area who has lowered their levy,” Micek said.

The board setting the levy comes off the heels last month of the supervisors approving the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

Last year, the county's operating budget was $52,417,787.38. Meanwhile, this year’s operating budget is lower at $49,342,582.71, a decrease of 6%.

Additionally, this year’s property tax evaluation was $5,932,145,717 while the previous one was $5,679,735,973.

Also, during the supervisors' meeting, the board approved Micek – as the chairman – to sign the Certificate of Cost Allocation Plan for the past fiscal year that ended on June 30. Chief Deputy County Attorney Breanna Anderson-Flaherty said the plan is based on the actual cost for child support. The documentation includes expenditures and different values for the fiscal year of 2020, she added.

District 3 Supervisor Jim Scow asked Anderson-Flaherty if the plan was prepared by Lincoln-based Maximus Consulting Services Inc., which the county has used in previous years. Anderson-Flaherty confirmed it was done by Maximus.

The plan also details roughly $40,000 in reimbursements that the county will receive, Anderson-Flaherty said. The funds will be used in 2022, she said.

“The cost that they determine for the actual fiscal year 2020 is what we use in 2022, so it’s about two years behind,” she said.

Additionally, the board OK’d the purchase of new stun guns for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ed Wemhoff asked for five new stun guns as replacements for the deputies and officers in the Platte County Detention Facility. The cost comes out to $6,047.40, Wemhoff said.

“I currently have a couple of deputies who do not have Tasers, and they have proven to be quite effective with the amount of hands-on risk we have to go through due to the potential of medical injuries for our deputies, as well as our public,” Wemhoff said.

The stun guns will come out of the county’s capital account.

