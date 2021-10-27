County supervisors vote to oppose 30-by-30

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution opposing 30-by-30, joining dozens of Nebraska counties to do so.

The 30-by-30 plan is a federal initiative by President Joe Biden’s administration to conserve 30% of American land and water by 2030.

“We just don’t feel like we should be automatically setting aside 30% of our agricultural land to where it could not possibly be farmed,” Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said. “… If you take 30% of agricultural land in Nebraska, that’s a lot of farm income.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts has been an opponent to the land preservation plan, calling it a “land grab.” He also said farmers and ranchers are the best conservationists and continuing to support them is the best way forward.

But supports say the initiative will be a response to increased climate change and loss of natural areas and wildlife.

According to a June 28 post about 30-by-30 on the U.S. Department of Interior's blog, the plan was based on scientists’ recommendation to preserve and reinstate a considerable portion of the planet to curtail “the extinction crisis, safeguard water and food supplies, absorb carbon pollution, and reduce the risks of future pandemics and other global health emergencies.”

Additionally, the federal government has not selected Nebraska as a primary target for conservation, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Gap Analysis Project. It also showed most current protected areas are not in the Midwest.

Meanwhile, Platte County is now one of more than 60 Nebraska counties that oppose 30-by-30, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The nearby counties of Boone, Butler, Nance and Stanton are just a few that have joined Ricketts in opposition to the initiative.

Platte County Register of Deeds Diane Kapels – who worked on the resolution with County Clerk Diane Pinger – presented the proposal opposing the conservation plan to the Board.

"I would ask you to make this resolution. It kind of puts a liability on the register of deeds in the counties," Kapels said. "If we do not have this resolution, if somebody brings in a conservation easement deed, we would have to record it. Once it's recorded, it's a record that we can't take back."

Micek agreed.

“Once somebody filed something on a piece of property we would hope this resolution would always stay in the play,” Micek said. “That land could no longer be used for agriculture, for instance, if it was set aside under the proposal put out by President Biden.”

Micek said he believes the proposal was an important choice.

“I think the Board researched it enough, in my opinion, made the right decision based on all the information that we have so far,” he said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

