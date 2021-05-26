County waiting to hear more about American Rescue Plan

The Platte County Treasurer's Office is a little bit in limbo on what it can spend the American Rescue Plan funds on after the bill was announced earlier this year.
“That is the million-dollar question that everybody is waiting for the answer on,” Treasurer Jenny Reppert said of what the funds can be used for under the American Rescue Plan. “… We don’t know what we can spend it on. So, it’s kind of hard.”
But, Reppert added she and other county treasurers will know more next month. They will meet with the Nebraska Treasurer's Office from June 8-10 to discuss the American Rescue Plan.
“Hopefully, we’ll get answers then,” Reppert said. “… In June, we can have some sort of more detail on what it can be spent on.”
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan will provide about $1 billion to the State of Nebraska. This was part of the government's proposal to bring back jobs and fix revenue losses caused by COVID-19.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Treasury, Platte County received $6,501,155. Reppert said the County has currently received around half that amount.
She said once she learns more about the American Rescue Plan, the Platte County Board of Supervisors will have to approve what those funds can go toward. The Platte County Clerk's Office is the one who takes the money out of that account, Reppert said.
Supervisors have made some progress on the matter during their Tuesday meeting. They approved that County Clerk Diane Pinger and Reppert will be signers on a special account at Pinnacle Bank for American Rescue Plan Act funds. This means both Pinger and Reppert have to sign off on any funds coming out of that account, Pinger said.
Board Chairman Jerry Micek said the supervisors have some ideas of what they want to spend the money on, but they’ll have to see if the American Rescue Plan can cover it. However, he added from what he’s seen so far from the proposal, it wouldn’t be beneficial to county residents.
Reppert said the funds are federal money, meaning the County “can’t co-mingle” those sums of money with the County’s money. By Dec. 31, 2024, that money has to be allocated, she added, or if not then the County has to send unused capital back to the federal government.
Platte County then has until by Dec. 31, 2026, to spend the remaining funds, Reppert added.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram.