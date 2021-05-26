County waiting to hear more about American Rescue Plan

The Platte County Treasurer's Office is a little bit in limbo on what it can spend the American Rescue Plan funds on after the bill was announced earlier this year.

“That is the million-dollar question that everybody is waiting for the answer on,” Treasurer Jenny Reppert said of what the funds can be used for under the American Rescue Plan. “… We don’t know what we can spend it on. So, it’s kind of hard.”

But, Reppert added she and other county treasurers will know more next month. They will meet with the Nebraska Treasurer's Office from June 8-10 to discuss the American Rescue Plan.

“Hopefully, we’ll get answers then,” Reppert said. “… In June, we can have some sort of more detail on what it can be spent on.”

The U.S. Department of Treasury announced President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan will provide about $1 billion to the State of Nebraska. This was part of the government's proposal to bring back jobs and fix revenue losses caused by COVID-19.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Treasury, Platte County received $6,501,155. Reppert said the County has currently received around half that amount.