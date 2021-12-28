County's gWorks site to feature redistricting information

Platte County's gWorks site -- platte.gworks.com -- now features an election commissioner tab showing the boundaries of various political subdivisions in the county.

"gWorks is still in the process of putting all the information we've been getting from redistricting onto the maps, but you can go (online) and bring up the gWorks map. There is a tab that says election commissioner," Sebourn told the Telegram on Dec. 21.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the map under that tab showed district lines for Central Community College, educational service units, Platte County Supervisors and natural resource, school, fire, power, legislative and judicial districts in Platte County.

The map also shows the boundaries for the county's new voting precincts.

Users may enter an address or zoom to a specific location in Platte County. Activating the various layers to show which districts cover the address or location helps determine which offices those residents elect.

The website is free to use and open to all.

The information on the website reflects each political subdivision's new district boundaries according to this year's redistricting, which was based on the 2020 census. The information for the various political subdivision districts should be good for the next 10 years, at which time redistricting will occur again according to the results of the 2030 census.

The map should be complete in time for the Jan. 5 start of the candidate filing period for the 2022 election. Incumbents will have until Feb. 15, 2022 and non-incumbents until March 1, 2022 to file for an office to appear on the primary election ballot. Primary elections will be held May 10, 2022 and the general is slated for Nov. 8, 2022.

The election commissioner's page on the Platte County website, plattecounty.net, contains a link to a document listing offices up for election in 2022.

Nearby Colfax and Butler counties also added political subdivision and voting precinct information to their gWorks sites this year.

The county clerk performs the duties of the election commissioner in Colfax and Butler counties, so the district information can be found under the 'Clerk' tab on colfax.gworks.com and butler.gworks.com.

Colfax County Clerk Rita Mundil said the clerk's tab is totally new this year.

"With the redistricting due to the census information, I thought it would be an asset for Colfax County," Mundil said in a Dec. 22 email to the Telegram.

In a Dec. 22 email to the Telegram, Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said the clerk's tab on butler.gworks.com has previously featured layers including lines for natural resource districts, public power districts, city council wards, county board supervisor districts and school districts.

"New to (the clerk's) tab are the voting precincts -- that was never there before," Laska said.

The information on each county's gWorks site is largely complete, but may be subject to some adjustments and updates in January as various political subdivisions certify the offices that are up for election.

"The political subdivisions will need to be updated as I get the certifications in," Mundil said. "The political subdivisions have until Jan. 5 to provide me with their certifications for the 2022 election."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

