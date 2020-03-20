Couple grateful for home

In 1994, Graham Upholstery owners Paul and Vi Graham bought an old, burned-out house along Bellwood Lakes just outside Columbus, as well as the property alongside it. They saw its potential.
Despite knowing that the house was in rough condition, he felt that the property was worth buying. So he took the land and built their dream home.
But fast forward to last March, the Grahams could only watch as flooding managed to take away a large degree of their land, as well as a van and a boat, and damage their home. They knew that time was of the essence if they wanted to get the home of their dreams fixed up.
But they needed help. So they went to work, asking people throughout the community for support, from church groups to people willing to give whatever they could to help the couple get through it and save their dream home. The result? A nice, rustic cabin, comfortable for two people and in a beautiful location.
“When I saw it, I saw the potential for the home,” Paul said. “Even when me and Vi were dating, we always wanted to live log cabin living. When I saw it, I said, ‘It’s not a log cabin, but it sure has potential.’”
With the help of community members filling jobs like cleaning up the property post-flood and fixing up certain portions of the home, the Grahams were able to move into the house again around Memorial Day of last year. Paul to this day gives a lot of credit to the groups of people who stepped up to provide a helping hand.
“Someday, I hope that I can pay it forward,” Paul said. “We had a couple from Kansas City come with another gal who has a business here in Columbus (that) said they wanted to help. We went to the cabin and they were ready. They wore knee pads and they were on their hands and knees cleaning the mud out of the kitchen.”
The house has everything that they need, but one thing that Paul and Vi really appreciate is the spectacular view of Bellwood Lake that they get to witness every single day. Vi mentioned that the deer in the yard every morning made the environment as beautiful as it could be.
“We have unbelievable amounts of wildlife,” Vi said. “It’s just a beautiful place. Looking out our front window at the river and the trees and the sunrise, it’s just a really pretty place. It’s so peaceful.”
Paul and Vi are planning to spend a great deal of time in their new digs, hoping to live out a long and fruitful life with family gatherings and peaceful, relaxing nights along a spectacular vista. Paul, for one, is ready to squeeze out as much as he can as both he and his wife are closer and closer to retirement age.
“I’m 60 ... ,” Paul said. “We’re hoping that we can live there as long as we can. We all get old and we all break down, but hopefully, we can have many more years with some good family get-togethers, barbecues, fishing and sitting around the campfire.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.