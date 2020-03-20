Couple grateful for home

In 1994, Graham Upholstery owners Paul and Vi Graham bought an old, burned-out house along Bellwood Lakes just outside Columbus, as well as the property alongside it. They saw its potential.

Despite knowing that the house was in rough condition, he felt that the property was worth buying. So he took the land and built their dream home.

But fast forward to last March, the Grahams could only watch as flooding managed to take away a large degree of their land, as well as a van and a boat, and damage their home. They knew that time was of the essence if they wanted to get the home of their dreams fixed up.

But they needed help. So they went to work, asking people throughout the community for support, from church groups to people willing to give whatever they could to help the couple get through it and save their dream home. The result? A nice, rustic cabin, comfortable for two people and in a beautiful location.

“When I saw it, I saw the potential for the home,” Paul said. “Even when me and Vi were dating, we always wanted to live log cabin living. When I saw it, I said, ‘It’s not a log cabin, but it sure has potential.’”

