Couple tie the knot at 10-person wedding in Columbus

Tyler’s father added that those clued in on surprise had told the couple they were going outside to take photos with their grandparents.

“I had no idea that many people would be there,” Jeff said. “I had just sent out some texts.”

Tyler said that he and Alisa were shocked by the experience.

“It was definitely a surprise when we walked out,” Tyler said. “It was cool to kind of chat with them and share the day with them.”

High school sweethearts, Tyler and Alisa got engaged in November 2018. They had just moved in together and, after getting all of their stuff into their new home, took a walk around a nearby lake where Morton popped the question.

According to Tyler, that day is also memorable as well as it was snowy and extremely cold though the previous day had had nice weather.

“It was a typical Nebraska day,” he said.

Having spent the last two years planning her special day, Alisa was at first upset over the COVID-19 situation but tried to keep her spirits up.

“When this first started blowing up, I tried to keep a positive mindset,” Alisa said.