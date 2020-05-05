Couple tie the knot at 10-person wedding in Columbus

Tyler Morton and Alisa Bohac's wedding is one for the books; they tied the knot on Saturday in Columbus not only during the COVID-19 pandemic but with only 10 people in attendance.
“The plan was to get married May 2 either way,” said Tyler, a Columbus native, noting that their guest list downsized from 300 people to only 10.
In attendance during the ceremony at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus were the couple, Tyler’s parents and sister, Alisa’s parents and sister, the photographer and the priest. Currently, a larger reception is planned for August for all of the guests who were not able to attend the ceremony.
“It happens to be 10 people so it works out perfectly,” Tyler noted.
As for social distancing measures, Tyler said the church is large enough for attendees to follow the 6-foot rule.
“We’ll probably have to adhere to that,” Tyler said the day before the wedding. “With the church being so big, I don’t think it’ll be difficult to do that.”
On Sunday, Tyler’s father, Jeff, noted that the 10-person rule made the ceremony intimate.
“It was awesome,” he said. “It was very spiritual. It gave me goosebumps.”
The couple’s day was made even more special by their family and friends surprising them outside of the church after the ceremony. While following social distancing standards, visitors stayed 6 feet apart while giving Tyler and Alisa good wishes.
Tyler’s father added that those clued in on surprise had told the couple they were going outside to take photos with their grandparents.
“I had no idea that many people would be there,” Jeff said. “I had just sent out some texts.”
Tyler said that he and Alisa were shocked by the experience.
“It was definitely a surprise when we walked out,” Tyler said. “It was cool to kind of chat with them and share the day with them.”
High school sweethearts, Tyler and Alisa got engaged in November 2018. They had just moved in together and, after getting all of their stuff into their new home, took a walk around a nearby lake where Morton popped the question.
According to Tyler, that day is also memorable as well as it was snowy and extremely cold though the previous day had had nice weather.
“It was a typical Nebraska day,” he said.
Having spent the last two years planning her special day, Alisa was at first upset over the COVID-19 situation but tried to keep her spirits up.
“When this first started blowing up, I tried to keep a positive mindset,” Alisa said.
“We knew we would have to postpone it when the president extended it (the restrictions) until (April) 30th.”
They decided a month ago to make adjustments to their ceremony in order to abide by Directed Health Measures.
“We were trying to hold off as long as we could but as we got closer, we realized we had to be fair to our guests,” Tyler said, adding that they recognized they would need to make these changes to give their guests enough time to cancel travel reservations.
“At the end of the day, the goal was to just get married with Alisha and I,” Tyler said. “If we can, let’s just do it now.”
To help accommodate those initially invited to the ceremony, Tyler said they were going to attempt to live stream it on social media “so that if our friends and family want to watch it, they’ll be able to.”
Alisa noted that their wedding had already been postponed once due to scheduling issues so they did not want to delay it a second time.
“We’re still going to get the chance to celebrate,” said Alisa, an Elkhorn native.
“It’ll be a good thing to look back on. We’re excited.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
