A number of people were sentenced in Platte County Court on June 29.

Mary E. Wiegand, 51, was sentenced to serve 90 days at the Platte County Detention Facility for theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2A felony; and forgery in the first degree, a Class 3 felony. The sentences will be served concurrently, as well as terms of probation for five years.

An affidavit states that on June 16, 2022, two board members of the Platte Valley Literacy Association noticed checks that were left out of the nonprofit’s bookkeeping software and the checks had apparently been cashed by Wiegand, who was then serving as executive director of the organization.

An investigation showed a number of checks written on the organization’s account that did not have receipts or other documentation showing they were reimbursements, and some checks had receipts that were reimbursed but for an amount larger than the reimbursement amount.

Wiegand was originally charged with theft by unlawful taking, and the Platte County Attorney’s Office later filed 19 additional charges of forgery. As part of the plea deal, the other 18 counts of forgery were dismissed.

Wiegand is paying restitution in the amount of $105,806.31; she paid $47,000 last week and will pay the remaining balance – $58,806.31 – in annual installments of $11,761.26 for five years.

Emily M. Kratochvil, 27, was sentenced to two years of probation on each of the following charges: child abuse negligent/no injury, a Class I misdemeanor; and obscene material to a minor, a Class I misdemeanor – both to be served concurrently.

Kratochvil had entered into a plea deal, with her original charges being sexual abuse by a school employee in the third degree, obscene literature to a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The last two counts were dropped while the first charge was amended.

According to an affidavit, on April 29, 2022, the Columbus Police Department received notification from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services of an incident between Kratochvil and a student at Columbus High School. Two students, at that time a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, received sexually explicit photos and videos from Kratochvil.

A May 13, 2022, Columbus Public Schools press release stated that a former employee was being charged by law enforcement and that, after the employee’s termination, students reported concerning behavior from that individual and turned the matter over to law enforcement.

Jessi J. Davis, 39, was sentenced to three to five years at a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility for possession of an exceptionally hazardous schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute amphetamine/methamphetamine, a Class II felony.

According to an affidavit, Columbus Police on Nov. 3, 2022, conducted a traffic stop near the area of 12th Avenue and 15th Street. Marijuana and methamphetamine had reportedly been found in the vehicle, with methamphetamine having been located within reach of Davis, who was a passenger.

Miguel Pedraza Leon, 30, was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Platte County Detention Center for each of the following counts: attempt of a Class 4 felony (attempted possession of a controlled substance amphetamine/methamphetamine), a Class I misdemeanor; and child abuse intentional/no injury, a Class 3A felony.

Pedraza Leon will serve the two sentences concurrently. Pedraza Leon was also sentenced to probation for two years.

According to an affidavit, Columbus Police on July 14, 2022 were dispatched to a local hotel for a welfare check of three children left alone in a hotel room. Police later pulled over a vehicle registered to Pedraza Leon and, upon searching the vehicle, reportedly found methamphetamine.

Taylor W. Hurich, 26, was sentenced to serve 360 days, with 18 months of post-release supervision, at the Platte County Detention Facility for attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony in itself.

An affidavit states that Columbus Police were dispatched to a home on 15th Street on Nov. 13, 2022, on a report of a burglary. The reporting individual had surveillance footage of a man inside the garage and the individual’s family member had identified Hurich.