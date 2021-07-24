 Skip to main content
Court sentencings
Court sentencings

Public record

Danielle L. William, 29, of Columbus, was sentenced to a 36 month term of probation on July 16 in Platte County District Court. William was convicted of second degree assault, which is a Class IIA felony. On Feb. 7, police responded to a call to dispatch from William, reporting she had lit a male acquaintance on fire.

Brandon S. Riha, 28, of Columbus, was sentenced to an 18 month term of probation in Platte County District Court on July 16. Riha was convicted of a Class IV felony, possession of controlled substance, amphetamine/methamphetamine. Riha's offense date was July 19, 2020.

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

