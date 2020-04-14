COVID-19 forces cancellation of Big Give

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbus Area United Way was all set to use the power of the Columbus Big Give to provide more support for its various partner organizations through its COVID-19 Fund.

Unfortunately, the thing that the fund was attempting to help alleviate has proven to be the cause of the event’s demise. The decision to cancel was announced recently on the event’s Facebook page.

It’s something that United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour completely understood.

“I feel like the decision to cancel the event this year was taken by the members of the different agencies (as) a very well-thought-out discussion,” Freshour said. “We don’t know the kind of impact that COVID-19 will leave on our community in regards to the demand for resources that it needs. The members felt that it was prudent to cancel it and focus on the immediate needs of COVID-19 and the response that it might have.”

The Big Give, slated for May 4-8 this year, would have allowed people in Columbus to donate either online all week on in person at both Hy-Vee and Super Saver on May 8 to a variety of different community organizations to support different causes. But many of the organizations were not inclined to continue with the event this year for a wide range of circumstances.