COVID-19 forces cancellation of Big Give

The Columbus Area United Way was all set to use the power of the Columbus Big Give to provide more support for its various partner organizations through its COVID-19 Fund.
Unfortunately, the thing that the fund was attempting to help alleviate has proven to be the cause of the event’s demise. The decision to cancel was announced recently on the event’s Facebook page.
It’s something that United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour completely understood.
“I feel like the decision to cancel the event this year was taken by the members of the different agencies (as) a very well-thought-out discussion,” Freshour said. “We don’t know the kind of impact that COVID-19 will leave on our community in regards to the demand for resources that it needs. The members felt that it was prudent to cancel it and focus on the immediate needs of COVID-19 and the response that it might have.”
The Big Give, slated for May 4-8 this year, would have allowed people in Columbus to donate either online all week on in person at both Hy-Vee and Super Saver on May 8 to a variety of different community organizations to support different causes. But many of the organizations were not inclined to continue with the event this year for a wide range of circumstances.
One was the current economic situation in Columbus and beyond. Millions of people have filed for unemployment in the last month, and with many more people likely to follow suit, the time didn’t seem right to ask people to part with their hard-earned money.
“People are experiencing layoffs and financial insecurity,” said Eve Jacobson, director of the Columbus Area Future Fund, who operates the Big Give. “We wanted to be really sensitive to that.”
While giving events like the Scotus Central Catholic Gala have moved online, the Big Give did not decide to do that, mainly because most of the event’s donations come from the large-scale events done at the local grocery stores. For safety reasons, it was unrealistic that the event would have these, even if it went off in time.
However, Jacobson noted that a vast majority of the donations last year, when online donations were allowed for the first time, still came from those grocery store events.
“The in-person giving is significantly greater than the online (donations),” Jacobson said. “A lot of the donor base and a lot of the donors in our community that are giving philanthropically through non-profits are actually more inclined to give in-person, and we see that in the numbers. If you look at last year, we raised $60,000. A very large portion of that was (in-person). Even though online is a great tool, unfortunately, it doesn’t nearly do as much giving as the in-person locations have done.”
A vote was presented to the 32 organizations that would have participated in this year’s event, with a majority of them agreeing to cancel instead of postponing or moving the event online. Rick Chochon, the chair of the fund’s Advisory Committee, said that the vote, in many ways, was no contest.
“I saw the vote results,” Chochon said. “It wasn’t a close vote to (cancel).”
Even without the community-wide giving event this year, Jacobson and Chochon are still asking people, if they can, to donate to the various organizations that would have been a part of the Big Give. The need doesn’t evaporate even during a pandemic, and everyone is hoping that people can still find enough to give during these fraught times.
“That’s what we wanted the message to be,” Jacobson said. “Yes, this event isn’t happening, but you can give in spite of that. We definitely encourage some of the people to look at the non-profits that are a part of the Big Give and they can reach out directly to them and see if there’s a need.”
The Big Give hopes to return, refreshed after a year’s absence, in 2021. Jacobson didn’t necessarily indicate that absence would make the heart grow fonder for the Big Give. But, they’re getting ready for the challenge of coming back, just like so many others are getting ready for their return to something resembling normal.
“I think it will come back strong,” Jacobson said. “The non-profits really love this event and they really benefit from this event. It’s a hard thing to cancel, but we’re very excited to come back in 2021.”
Zach Roth is a reporter at The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
