COVID-19 related deaths in East-Central reaches 30

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 30 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the East-Central District Health Department’s jurisdiction, which is made up of Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance.

The first COVID death was reported May 5. A total of six individuals passed away from COVID in May, with four from Colfax and two from Platte. The ages range from 38-years-old to 95-years-old.

In June, one death was reported, which had been a 29-year-old man in Platte County. No COVID-19 related deaths were reported in July. One death, a 59-year-old man from Colfax County, was reported in August with two being reported in September, both 70-years-old with one in Colfax and one in Boone.

Starting in October, COVID-19 related deaths spiked in East-Central’s district with 10 occurring in Platte County and four in Colfax. Ages of the deceased range from 55-years-old to 90-years-old.

As of Nov. 18, six COVID deaths have been reported with four in Platte County, one in Colfax and one in Nance.

“Because of the growing number of COVID-19 fatalities in the ECDHD jurisdiction and around the state, the lag time between the patient’s death and its official certification and notification to the health district has increased,” East-Central said in a press release.