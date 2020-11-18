COVID-19 related deaths in East-Central reaches 30

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 30 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the East-Central District Health Department’s jurisdiction, which is made up of Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance.
The first COVID death was reported May 5. A total of six individuals passed away from COVID in May, with four from Colfax and two from Platte. The ages range from 38-years-old to 95-years-old.
In June, one death was reported, which had been a 29-year-old man in Platte County. No COVID-19 related deaths were reported in July. One death, a 59-year-old man from Colfax County, was reported in August with two being reported in September, both 70-years-old with one in Colfax and one in Boone.
Support Local Journalism
Starting in October, COVID-19 related deaths spiked in East-Central’s district with 10 occurring in Platte County and four in Colfax. Ages of the deceased range from 55-years-old to 90-years-old.
As of Nov. 18, six COVID deaths have been reported with four in Platte County, one in Colfax and one in Nance.
“Because of the growing number of COVID-19 fatalities in the ECDHD jurisdiction and around the state, the lag time between the patient’s death and its official certification and notification to the health district has increased,” East-Central said in a press release.
“COVID-19 cases in the ECDHD area continue to surge, with 104 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. At this writing, there are 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the health district, and two ICU beds are available.”
Residents are encouraged to continue wearing masks, social distancing from others and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently. Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive for the virus are encouraged to quarantine.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.