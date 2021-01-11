 Skip to main content
COVID-19 related deaths reaches 79 says ECDHD
  Updated
East Central District Health Department

East-Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus

The East-Central District Health Department announced Monday afternoon that COVID-19 related deaths in its four-county district have reached 79.

ECDHD encompasses the counties of Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance.

Since its last press release in November, ECDHD said 50 additional confirmed COVID deaths have occurred. The greatest number of these deaths -- 25 -- occurred in Platte County. But each county has seen multiple fatalities, the health department noted.

The deceased range in age from 57 to 102-years-old.

Break down of the COVID-19 related deaths is, according to a communication from ECDHD, as follows:

Boone: Six deaths, four men ranging from 74 to 93-years-old, two woman older than 85

Colfax: 10 deaths, six men ranging from 59 to 85-years-old, three woman from 57 to 93-years-old

Nance: Nine deaths, six men ranging from 64 to 102, three women ranging from 60 to 71

Platte County: 25 deaths, 19 men ranging from 65 to 92, six women from 70 to 92

ECDHD urges residents to stay home if they are sick, wear a mask in public, social distance and avoid large gatherings. The health department also asks those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to reach out to their close contacts -- or those that were within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes without a mask 48 hours before symptoms began.

