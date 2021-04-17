COVID-19 vaccine: Where we've come from and where we're going

In a lot of ways, this spring mirrors the last. Some non-COVID upper respiratory viruses are going around, he noted, and some residents have thought they were experiencing allergy symptoms but actually had COVID-19.

It’s a seasonal thing.

On the other hand, the health district has a genomic testing platform now, which can provide information when it comes to the more recent challenge of variants.

Although as of April 15, ECDHD is behind the state-wide level in vaccinations, Sepers said, there are a lot of large second-dose clinics scheduled in the coming weeks.

There is not a lot of uptake in the vaccine, though there are now walk-up clinics. At the current level, 27.5% of residents vaccinated is not enough to “mitigate or prevent a considerable amount of spread.”

But hopefully, he said, the district will get back to where it was last June.

“We had a very low incidence rate. There were very few hospitalizations,” he said. “We have a lot better tools in our toolbox.”