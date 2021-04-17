COVID-19 vaccine: Where we've come from and where we're going

Although Bob Becker had to go into isolation last year because of a stem cell transplant to treat his cancer, he wasn’t alone. Becker, 75, was diagnosed in May, and many were isolating and distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Now, the cancer has abated, he said. Becker received his second COVID-19 vaccine in March. Because of his transplant, doctors asked him to continue isolating for a month afterward, but now he’s back out with people.
“My grandson plays for Lincoln East High School and he made it to the state tournament in basketball,” Becker said. “That was kind of our coming out party, to see my grandson play at the state tournament.”
For some of the most vulnerable in our community, the COVID-19 vaccine has lowered their risk.
On a population level, the local vaccine numbers do little in terms of protecting the whole population. And even as the weather warms and shots go in arms, the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) is seeing superspreader events and outbreaks.
“Platte County, its percentage of the population for 65-plus is only 50.2%. I can tell you there are very few and far between those that are 65-plus that are seeking vaccines,” ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said. “Those 50% have a very low chance of developing a COVID-19 infection.”
Although the risk is not eliminated for the other half, Sepers noted there is a bright side.
“There’s 50% of the 65-plus population in Platte County that is fully vaccinated on April 15, 2021, that were not vaccinated on April 15, 2020,” he added.
Locally, the 14-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases for Boone County decreased since last week after an outbreak at a large farming operation. Colfax County is seeing an increase, he noted.
Nance and Platte counties have seen no change, Sepers said.
“We are seeing some outbreaks,” Sepers said. “(It’s) clustering rather than a spread sort of context.”
In the Columbus area, one outbreak in Northern Platte County caused an increase in cases.
“There was a superspreader event that sort of led to a lot of primary infections, and then there were secondary and tertiary infections that are still spinning out of that one,” Sepers said. “It’s not community spread per se but we’re seeing these events and we’re seeing these workplaces where folks are seeing some transmission.”
But the ongoing vaccination campaign and the clustering doesn’t reduce the risk of community spread, Sepers added.
“Because it doesn’t take much to go from a cluster to a community spread,” Sepers said.
In a lot of ways, this spring mirrors the last. Some non-COVID upper respiratory viruses are going around, he noted, and some residents have thought they were experiencing allergy symptoms but actually had COVID-19.
It’s a seasonal thing.
On the other hand, the health district has a genomic testing platform now, which can provide information when it comes to the more recent challenge of variants.
Although as of April 15, ECDHD is behind the state-wide level in vaccinations, Sepers said, there are a lot of large second-dose clinics scheduled in the coming weeks.
There is not a lot of uptake in the vaccine, though there are now walk-up clinics. At the current level, 27.5% of residents vaccinated is not enough to “mitigate or prevent a considerable amount of spread.”
But hopefully, he said, the district will get back to where it was last June.
“We had a very low incidence rate. There were very few hospitalizations,” he said. “We have a lot better tools in our toolbox.”
For some individuals like Becker, the vaccine has meant a return to a more normal life. But there were aspects of the pandemic which helped him, like how he was able to easily get tests, exams and appointments last May because not many were seeking medical care.
Over the last year, Becker has tutored virtually, building a stand for his iPhone so students can see him work through problems. He tutored virtually even while in the hospital in Omaha. Now, he is getting back to in-person board meetings for the Columbus Rescue Mission.
“Oh my goodness. We went to church for the first time last Sunday,” Becker said. “I was a little nervous about going (on) Easter because it would be quite crowded.”
So he returned last Sunday, Becker repeated.
He said it was wonderful.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.