COVID case results in appointment-only visits to Treasurer's Office

For the next couple of weeks, visitors will need to make an appointment to get their in-person business completed at the Platte County Treasurer's Office, 2610 14th St.
"We're just short-staffed, so we're going to have to go to appointments again for a while," Platte County Board of Supervisors District 6 Supervisor and Chairman Jerry Engdahl said.
Engdahl said one of the Treasurer's Office employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, which is why the office is short-staffed for the time being.
"It wasn't an employee that actually worked on the counter," Platte County Treasurer Jenny Reppert said.
The Treasurer's Office was working by appointment earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Reppert said the current arrangement will be similar to what was previously in place.
Reppert said she felt comfortable enough to open the Treasurer's Office back up to regular walk-ins earlier this year after more information came out about COVID-19.
"And then now it hit a little close to home," Reppert added.
People will have a few options for doing business with the Treasurer's Office, depending on what they need to do. Some tasks can be completed online or through the mail.
"If you have motor vehicle that you'd like to do online, you can go online and pay taxes and register renewal of your vehicle. And the real estate can be online," Reppert said.
For those who dislike using computers, Reppert said there is also a drop box outside the Treasurer's Office.
Support Local Journalism
"And you can mail your renewal in to us and use the U.S. Postal Service, and real estate can be the same way," Reppert said. "And then we mail you your registration."
Especially for business that isn't done in-person, Reppert said she prefers people to include a current phone number in their paperwork.
"Just in case we can't process it and we're missing something, a current phone number would be good," Reppert said.
For things that can't be left in the drop box, mailed or completed online, residents can call the Treasurer's Office and schedule an appointment.
"The appointments are Monday through Friday from 8 to 5," Reppert said.
Reppert noted that she will re-evaluate the need for appointments every week based on staffing availability, but expects the office to be operating on an appointments-only basis for at least the next three weeks.
Although that's the case, Reppert said only three customers will be allowed into the office at a time.
"Before I let eight people in the office — we had four in line and four that were waiting. But with my short staff, I am going to have only three clerks waiting on people at a time," Reppert said.
Reppert added she wants to make things as easy as possible on her staff and on the customers.
"You don't want to wait in line for 40 minutes and not be able to get waited on," Reppert said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.