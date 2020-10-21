COVID case results in appointment-only visits to Treasurer's Office

"If you have motor vehicle that you'd like to do online, you can go online and pay taxes and register renewal of your vehicle. And the real estate can be online," Reppert said.

For those who dislike using computers, Reppert said there is also a drop box outside the Treasurer's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"And you can mail your renewal in to us and use the U.S. Postal Service, and real estate can be the same way," Reppert said. "And then we mail you your registration."

Especially for business that isn't done in-person, Reppert said she prefers people to include a current phone number in their paperwork.

"Just in case we can't process it and we're missing something, a current phone number would be good," Reppert said.

For things that can't be left in the drop box, mailed or completed online, residents can call the Treasurer's Office and schedule an appointment.

"The appointments are Monday through Friday from 8 to 5," Reppert said.

Reppert noted that she will re-evaluate the need for appointments every week based on staffing availability, but expects the office to be operating on an appointments-only basis for at least the next three weeks.