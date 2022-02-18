COVID cases, positive tests down

Similar to many parts around the country, COVID numbers have been declining in the area.

According to the latest COVID update from the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD), the data from Feb. 6-12 “saw a large decrease in COVID cases and test positivity.” A reported 65 cases were seen in the health district overall that week, according to the health department's Feb. 14 update posted on Facebook.

Breaking this number down: Boone County has 10 cases; Colfax has 12; Nance has 5; and Platte has 38. The test positivity is at 10.2%. Those who are 5 and older who are fully vaccinated are 55% for Boone; 51% for Colfax; 40% for Nance; and 58% for Platte County.

This is a large decrease from the ECDHD's previous COVID update posted Feb. 7. That update showed the health district as a whole having 211 cases -- 26 for Boone, 27 for Colfax, 17 for Nance and 141 for Platte.

The health department continues to share vaccine information which includes: 3-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday – COVID19 vaccines/boosters are available to those 5 to 17 years old. A parent/guardian must be present. From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays, COVID19 vaccines/boosters are available for adults 18 and older. All three vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech Modern and Johnson and Johnson, are available.

From 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, a free COVID-19 test drive-through is available. Participants are asked to stay in their car to test.

Registration can be done at bit.ly/3HY2VmM.

According to the ECDHD website, a federal program supporting COVID testing will ship four tests per household. Insurance companies will now cover up to eight home tests per month, and tests are expected to ship seven to 12 days after the request date.

The Associated Press reported Feb. 17 that the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska continued to fall over the past two weeks. Also, AP reported, the number of people hospitalized with COVID statewide fell to the lowest level since early November this week.