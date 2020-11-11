COVID ruins Columbus Christmas tradition: Festival of Trees canceled

The Columbus area will have to go without one of its longest and most beloved holiday traditions this season.
The Columbus Women’s Club on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 41st annual Festival of Trees, which has historically offered residents a chance to view and enjoy well-decorated Christmas trees, eat tasty treats and do a little shopping all in one place.
“We’re very disappointed we had to do it. We’re saddened we aren’t able to bring this delightful tradition back to the community because we’ve had four generations of people that have been coming to our Festival of Trees,” said Kathy Brenner, chairwoman of the event and a longtime member of the Columbus Women’s Club. “But the circumstances just made it impossible to do this, and we don’t want to jeopardize the health of our members or our community.”
The club made the decision to cancel the event that was planned for later this month on Monday after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced additional Directed Health Measures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The East-Central District Health Department on Friday moved Platte County and the others within its jurisdiction into the red level of risk due to positivity rates increasing in the area.
Columbus Women's Club is designed to help and focus on the needs of women and children in the Columbus area.
At the Festival, people are able to find trees with all different types of looks, styles and themes. In addition to seeing all of the trees, tree designers get a space where they can put other decorations to create some sort of theme. There is also a space for an assortment of homemade desserts and a raffle that offers a variety of prizes. The money raised helps the club make donations to various community endeavors.
Initially, Brenner said, the club had held out hope that COVID wouldn’t be as prevalent in the community as it is today. That’s why members proceeded with plans back in August, she said, noting it became clear more recently that they weren’t going to be able to make it happen.
Fellow longtime club member Randi Williams, who was serving as publicity chairwoman for the Festival this year and is a past president of the club, said it was a hard decision to make, but ultimately the right one.
The Festival has previously been held in the lower level of the Columbus Public Library at the Columbus Art Gallery, 2504 14th St. CPL Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes said it was disappointing to learn of the Festival’s cancellation.
“I was really sad to hear that,” she said. “I feel bad about it.”
CPL, she said, will still proceed with its book sale that was planned to take place at the same time as the Festival. It will run during regular library hours (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday) beginning Nov. 19 until all books available are gone.
For $3, visitors can purchase a purple bag and fill it with all of the books they can fit. Of course, CPL will following DHMs by limiting capacity in each room to 25% as outlined by Ricketts and have hand sanitizer readily available, among other things, Keyes said.
The sale will be a precursor to CPL moving into a temporary facility (the former police department building) so that the current building can be taken down and replaced with a new structure that will house the Community Building Project that was approved by voters in the Nov. 3 general election. The building will be the future home of CPL, city hall, a potential children’s museum and more.
As for the Festival of Trees, organizers assure this is a temporary setback. They’ll look for a new place to have the event with the library space not being available in 2021 and hope to bring it back as soon as next year.
“The Festival will need to find a new location for next year, but we’re positive we can offer the festival for enjoyment in 2021,” Brenner said. “We wanted to provide this as a joyful celebration and an opportunity for our community to come out and experience something happy because it seems like everything has been put on hold, postponed or canceled because of COVID.
"We’re saddened we had to do this because we need joyful times, but we look forward to having the Festival of Trees again.”
