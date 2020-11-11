COVID ruins Columbus Christmas tradition: Festival of Trees canceled

For $3, visitors can purchase a purple bag and fill it with all of the books they can fit. Of course, CPL will following DHMs by limiting capacity in each room to 25% as outlined by Ricketts and have hand sanitizer readily available, among other things, Keyes said.

The sale will be a precursor to CPL moving into a temporary facility (the former police department building) so that the current building can be taken down and replaced with a new structure that will house the Community Building Project that was approved by voters in the Nov. 3 general election. The building will be the future home of CPL, city hall, a potential children’s museum and more.

As for the Festival of Trees, organizers assure this is a temporary setback. They’ll look for a new place to have the event with the library space not being available in 2021 and hope to bring it back as soon as next year.

“The Festival will need to find a new location for next year, but we’re positive we can offer the festival for enjoyment in 2021,” Brenner said. “We wanted to provide this as a joyful celebration and an opportunity for our community to come out and experience something happy because it seems like everything has been put on hold, postponed or canceled because of COVID.