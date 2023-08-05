During the past few weeks, the ambient temperature has been high, as is typical for Nebraska in late summer, according to the Omaha/Valley National Weather Service (NWS).

With two days in a row climbing past 98 degrees in the evening along with low to no air movement and high humidity, animals are being affected.

In a press release on July 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced they were investigating the extent of a fish die-off event on the Loup and Platte rivers. Some may remember a similar event in 2012 of a slightly larger magnitude.

"In 2012, stretches of that river (Platte) were dry. It naturally ebbs and flows with how much rain and precipitation we've had," fisheries biologist Daryl Bauer said. "I'd like to see more water in the rivers all the time, but at the end of the day we can't control the water, we just have to take it as it comes."

Taylor Nicolaisen, an NWS meteorologist, said that actually, historically, the heat for this time of year isn't too far out of the typical range. The drought, he suspects, is playing a big factor in this particular issue.

"For the month, it's a little cooler than normal. It was 98 degrees for two days in a row and obviously drought is playing a part in that, too," Nicolaisen said. "It's a worse drought now than in 2012, which was the last significant drought. It was hotter then, but wasn't quite as bad that time around."

It's not just fish. Heat, low precipitation and high humidity affect livestock as well. In an Aug. 4 letter to Tom Vilsack, the Secretary of Agriculture, Gov. Jim Pillen mentioned recent cattle deaths related to heat, for which farmers may file for compensation.

"As you know, last week Nebraska experienced a weather event that culminated in a trifecta of extreme heat, high humidity and no air movement resulting in catastrophic conditions specifically for market-ready, fat cattle," Pillen said in the letter.

Further, Pillen asked that those who do file for compensation be granted the full 75% of market value to which they are entitled. The current procedure allows the United States Department of Agriculture to base these figures on last year's market value, which Pillen said undercuts farmers by a factor of nearly 33%.

In the case of the fish, Bauer said catfish, shovelnose sturgeons, carp and some "rough" fish were the groups most affected. They were found anywhere between Fremont and Columbus along the two rivers, he added. Game and Parks' involvement was largely assessing the extent of the die-off. This is a fairly regular occurrence along rivers that get dry stretches and stop flowing, Bauer said.

"This is something that has happened in Nebraska forever. Our prairie rivers, you know what they say, it's a mile wide and an inch deep. Historically during summer with areas with low flow, the fish either move out or die," Bauer said.

Taking that into account, Bauer said, recent cooler temperatures and rain will help a bit in keeping the water levels a little higher and water temperatures below 90 degrees.

"The other thing that you need to understand is fish are moving up and down the river all the time," Bauer said. "Anytime there's water, fish are moving, moving downstream into deeper holes and when water levels rise, they'll start migrating back through the river again. It ebbs and flows with the water levels."