Coworking space may become reality in Columbus

A business feature that's not currently found in town may find its way into the community soon as the City of Columbus is looking into adding a coworking space.

A coworking space provides small businesses owners, independent contractors, young entrepreneurs and other people a location to work, network and engage in the local business community.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the city is currently in the beginning stages of getting a request for information to have a coworking location. City staff previously submitted a notice of intent for the project, she added.

Vasicek said the coworking space could have individual offices, conference rooms, technology like conferencing phones, televisions and high-speed internet connectivity.

Vasicek said there are several possibilities on how a coworking space could work. The location could be owned by a building proprietor who leases it out to a nonprofit or the space could be a business-operated facility, she said.

“An ideal cowork space would include a variety of space options that users can lease or rent on variable timeframes,” Vasicek said.

Meanwhile, Vasicek said the city is looking for locations that have been a big factor in the process.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he believes a coworking space in Columbus would be perfect for the community because such locations are becoming popular throughout the U.S.

“I think when you look at technology today and the mobility of our citizens, the workplace that we know of or the places that people want to go to try to communicate is different from what it was years ago,” Bulkley said. “These coworking places are a thing of the future. I think it’s something that can set us apart. We don’t have anything like this in the community.”

Vasicek said there are numerous advantages to a coworking location. It provides more options, flexibility, variety, networking chances, more productivity, increased creativity for those using it, collaboration and is ultimately more cost-effective than managing, owning or renting an entire building, she said.

Vasicek said there are a few example scenarios of how a coworking space would help. She said the location can help a professional who is in town working on a project for a month and in need of a single office and larger conference room in the same building. Such accommodations can be found inside a coworking space, Vasicek said.

Another scenario could be -- a resident who works at home can utilize the location as a way to have a dedicated workspace, Vasicek said. The final example could be college students taking online classes but are having trouble staying focused on their course work at home; they can rent an office a few hours, three days a week, she said.

Bulkley said he believes a coworking place would be beneficial especially for young entrepreneurs.

“When they are looking at doing things in Columbus, this is a type of environment (coworking space) that they’re after,” he said. “I think it’s progressive.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

