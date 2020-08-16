CPD K-9 Eros receiving new protective vest

East Coast nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K-9s Inc. (VIK9) is helping the Columbus Police Department (CPD) invest in the long-term well-being of K-9 Eros.
VIK9 is donating a stab- and bullet-protective vest to keep Eros safe in the line of duty. The organization, located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, is dedicated to providing protective vests to law enforcement dogs in the United States.
“We started our mission in 2009 to help with costs that were difficult for them (police departments) to cover because of tight budgets for equipment for their K-9 units," VIK9 Founder and President Sandy Marcal said. "The officers have vests for themselves and the dogs are doing the same kind of work and are many times the first ones in the line of duty that are sent into dangerous situations."
Since 2009, the group has provided over 4,004 vests to K-9 units in all 50 states – a number Marcal said she is proud of and happy about.
And donating the vests is no small thing, either. Each one weighs approximately 5 pounds and is worth between $1,744 and $2,283.
Each vest is also custom-fitted, made in the United States and certified by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ). Eros’ vest should arrive by November.
Eros – named for the Greek god of Love – is a Belgian Malinois from Holland. He is trained to patrol and detect narcotics and has been an active member of the department since May 2019. His partner is Officer Santiago Velasquez.
VIK9 has worked with CPD before when it donated a free K-9 Narcan kit. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is used to reverse opioid overdoses. Like Eros, many law enforcement K-9s are trained to sniff out drugs. But, opioid inhalation can be deadly.
CPD has not needed to use the Narcan kit for Eros, Capt. Doug Molczyk said.
“They had approached us when we got the Narcan from them, that they would be willing to get us a vest for the K-9 when the dog reached a certain age,” Molczyk said.
Vested Interest requires K-9s to be actively employed and certified and at least 20-months-old to be eligible for a vest.
“Eros is now fully grown so we were able to apply for them to give us a vest,” Molczyk said.
The vest program is made possible by private and corporate donations. People who wish to support the donation of K-9 vests can find information on Vested Interest’s website, vik9s.org.
The addition of a K-9 unit was made possible partly thanks to the fundraising efforts of the residents of Columbus.
In a Telegram article published on April 24, Chief Charles Sherer said the department hopes to grow the K-9 program. In the same article, Velasquez said Eros has been “instrumental.”
The donated vest from Vested Interest is certainly an investment in Eros’ well-being.
“The dogs are members of the officers’ family in addition to being a work partner. They spend more time with the dogs, oftentimes, than they do with their actual family. It’s a very strong bond there," Marcal said. "They want their partners to have the same protection that they have."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
