CPD K-9 Eros receiving new protective vest

East Coast nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K-9s Inc. (VIK9) is helping the Columbus Police Department (CPD) invest in the long-term well-being of K-9 Eros.

VIK9 is donating a stab- and bullet-protective vest to keep Eros safe in the line of duty. The organization, located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, is dedicated to providing protective vests to law enforcement dogs in the United States.

“We started our mission in 2009 to help with costs that were difficult for them (police departments) to cover because of tight budgets for equipment for their K-9 units," VIK9 Founder and President Sandy Marcal said. "The officers have vests for themselves and the dogs are doing the same kind of work and are many times the first ones in the line of duty that are sent into dangerous situations."

Since 2009, the group has provided over 4,004 vests to K-9 units in all 50 states – a number Marcal said she is proud of and happy about.

And donating the vests is no small thing, either. Each one weighs approximately 5 pounds and is worth between $1,744 and $2,283.

Each vest is also custom-fitted, made in the United States and certified by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ). Eros’ vest should arrive by November.