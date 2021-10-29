CPD recovers two stolen vehicles

Members of the Columbus Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles last week.

The vehicles were taken in separate incidents that, at this time, are not thought to be related.

One of the stolen vehicles was recovered on Oct. 20, although the subject evaded local law enforcement.

The other vehicle was located and recovered on Oct. 21 and a suspect connected to that vehicle theft was arrested without incident.

At about 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 20, a CPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a black Dodge Avenger near the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue in Columbus.

After the vehicle failed to stop, CPD initiated a pursuit north of 23rd St. The vehicle continued north on 33rd Avenue before stopping at 3331 66th St., where a subject fled on foot.

Secondary units responded to the stopped location to search for the subject, and the Platte County Sheriff's Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in looking for the subject.

CPD K9 Eros tracked the subject and located keys to the vehicle in a corn field south of 3331 66th St.

According to an Oct. 22 CPD press release, the subject evaded arrest and could not be identified.

CPD later learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Madison County. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.

As of the Oct. 22 release, the investigation was ongoing.

CPD located another stolen vehicle at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Oct. 21 at a Casey's General Store.

The vehicle located on Oct. 21 was reported stolen from a Columbus residence at about 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 19.

According to an Oct. 21 CPD press release about the incident, a 35-year-old male suspect was arrested without incident and charged with theft, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle was returned to the owner.

