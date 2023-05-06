Baking is one of my favorite pastimes. From the time I was a small child, I loved watching my mother and grandmother, both excellent bakers, make delicious breads, rolls, cakes, and pies all from scratch. They prepared family meals with fresh, homegrown ingredients, not a box in sight. It always seemed magical that they took such simple ingredients and turned them into something that tasted so wonderful.

Cooking and baking are not just a means of providing fuel for our bodies. I have always found baking in particular to be creative and stress reducing. It is equal parts art, science, and soul. Food brings people together; it helps us remember that sharing a meal can be something special. Here at Columbus Public Library, we have so many amazing cookbooks. Our collection includes the classics like Irma Rombauer’s “Joy of Cooking” and new favorites by celebrity chefs. There are titles for everyone, from novice to expert.

Having children join you in the kitchen can be a wonderful way to spend an afternoon, and is a great life skill to pass on to young people. Get them started with “Kids Can Cook Anything” by America’s Test Kitchen or “The Big, Fun Kids Cookbook” by Food Network. A favorite at my house is “Bake It” by Dorling Kindersley. All the books mentioned here feature step-by-step illustrations and simple recipes that are sure to help the aspiring chef succeed. If you have teens that want to give cooking a try, “Teen Kitchen: Recipes We Love to Cook” by Emily Allen or “Teen Cookbook” by Angel Burns are excellent selections.

Are you looking for lighter fare or have dietary restrictions? There are titles with keto-friendly, heart healthy, or low fat options included in our regular print collection or through Libby and hoopla. Lisa Bryan’s new book “Healthy Meal Prep” features recipes that are free of refined sugar and gluten. Whip up dinner in a hurry with “Make it Easy” by Stacie Billis or Melissa Clark’s “Dinner in One.” Melissa’s recipes will help you make the most of your time and your budget. They require only one pot, pan or dish and are so delicious.

During the pandemic, many people were stuck at home so they took to the kitchen to fill the hours. Joshua Weissman’s “An Unapologetic Cookbook” challenges people to make items you would normally buy from the grocery store, like hamburger buns and pickles, from scratch. His back to basics approach encourages the reader to take more control over the ingredients that end up in their food. Dreaming of a vacation? Get inspired by our regional titles like “Mi Cocina” by Rick Martinez or “Home-style Taiwanese Cooking” by Liv Wan, just to name a couple options. Regardless of whether you are cooking family dinners or planning elaborate themed parties, I have no doubt you will find the perfect book that will have you cooking up a storm in no time!