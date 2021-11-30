CPL holding programs to start off holidays

It’s almost December and with the holiday season quickly approaching, the Columbus Public Library will have various programs for all ages throughout the rest of the year.

Next Friday, Dec. 10, a movie matinee is set for 2 p.m. at CPL, which is currently housed in the old police station, 2419 14th St., until its new building is constructed.

“We're serving popcorn and juice, and it's a family-friendly movie,” CPL Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes said.

For history buffs, Nebraska author and historian Melissa Amateis will have a presentation at the library at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 to discuss her book, “World War II: Nebraska.”

“She's going to talk about all the things that our state did to help win the war and help in the war effort during World War II,” Keyes said.

“The short version is she's going to discuss the various aspects of the Nebraska home front during World War II from the construction of ordinates plants and the POW (prisoner of war) camp to the spirit of community service and sacrifice with the North Platte Canteen and rationing.”

Keyes noted that Amateis is very knowledgeable on the subject and there will be a lot she will talk about.

“It'll be a fun historical thing, the whole family's welcome. There will be treats (and) it's free to everybody,” Keyes added.

Signed copies of Amateis’ book will be available for purchase at the presentation.

The start of December will also signal the beginning of the newly-established Teen Library Council. The group’s first meeting will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the library.

CPL Young Adult Services Librarian Jessica Wilkinson said the teens will be making Christmas cards for local nursing homes.

According to Wilkinson, the Teen Library Council was started as a way for young patrons to have a voice in the Columbus Community Building, which is currently being built down the street from the library’s temporary location. Once completed, the three-story structure will house the library, an art gallery, a children’s museum, Columbus City Hall and other amenities.

“What kind of new programs they'd like to see, what they actually want the space to look and feel like when they walk into the new building,” Wilkinson said. “(It’s) just to kind of get an understanding of what will bring teens into the new library.”

So far there are a couple of teens signed up for the group, she noted, but she hopes it will grow in the coming years.

Following the Teen Library Council meeting, the CPL Anime Club will gather at 6 p.m. that same day.

Holiday movies will be played at the library just before Christmas Day.

“I'll be doing a Winter Movie Day on Dec. 23, from one to five (p.m.) so it'll pretty much just be me showing Christmas movies and giving food to the teens all day,” Wilkinson said.

Other happenings on the library’s calendar include Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 and StoryART at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. Tubular Tween Night, which is focused on video gaming for students in the fourth through sixth grades, is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 but registration is due by Dec. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.