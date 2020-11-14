CPS addresses COVID concerns in livestream

“There are a limited number of beds in the ICU, not only in the local hospital but statewide,” Aviles said. “We’ll have patients who will need that bed for COVID-19 and also for other reasons. Doctors are going to start having to make decisions. Hopefully that does not happen. Hopefully we won’t reach that point. But, that will depend on how careful people are and if we are following the recommendations.”

Aviles began the livestream urging people to avoid traveling or participating in large gatherings for the holidays to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Throughout the livestream, Aviles and Anderson reaffirmed the effectiveness of proper mask use, social distancing and sanitization, adding to a rising chorus of government officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Loeffelholz cited the importance of avoiding the three C’s — crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces.

East-Central District Health Department Director of Communications, Development and Marketing Julie McClure told The Telegram that schools have largely been successful in controlling transmission because they are following a very strict protocol, adhering to those recommended procedures.

During the CPS livestream, Anderson commended CPS for handling things so well.