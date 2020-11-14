CPS addresses COVID concerns in livestream

Soaring COVID-19 exposures and positives among Columbus Public Schools staff members present a challenge to maintaining in-person learning.
CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz, Good Neighbor Community Health Center Pediatrician David Aviles and Columbus Family Practice Doctor Kipton Anderson took part in a Facebook Live event on Thursday night to discuss the district’s approach to COVID-19.
On Oct. 20, CPS announced it will stay in the yellow part of its district risk dial until Thanksgiving break, keeping students in school every day. But during the livestream, Loeffelholz said that will be a challenge.
“Not from a standpoint of students being gone, but having enough staff in our buildings to cover classes,” Loeffelholz said.
Still, Loeffelholz said the district hopes to provide a two-week warning if it does transition to orange. He said that means CPS would announce Tuesday if it does plan to go to orange after the Thanksgiving break.
Loeffelholz said high in-school positivity rates would drive a transition to orange, which would see students attending in-person classes half the week and doing online instruction the other half.
During the livestream, Loeffelholz said the district-wide average number of students sent home per week with symptoms has been 13. Last week, it was eight students.
According to Loeffeholz, most kids are sent home because a family member tested positive or was exposed to COVID-19. That number, he said, has increased.
Before last week, the average number of students quarantined at home due to exposure of a positive family member was about 54 per week.
“Last week we had 116 students sent home because of that,” Loeffelholz said.
More concerning, Loeffelholz said, are the staff absences. Including teachers, secretaries and food service, paraprofessional, technology, maintenance and transportation workers, CPS has approximately 670 employees.
Since July 27, 67 CPS staff members have been sent home with symptoms or were quarantining due to exposure, with an average of five per week.
“Last week we had 29,” Loeffelholz noted.
Since July, 55 staff members have tested positive, averaging about four per week. Last week, 14 tested positive.
“We’re struggling with covering classes. We’ve got counselors covering classes, we’ve got administrators covering classes, we’ve got teachers during their plan period covering classes,” Loeffelholz said.
During the livestream Aviles said there’s a chance cases will continue to rise — that we haven’t yet seen the worst of things.
“There are a limited number of beds in the ICU, not only in the local hospital but statewide,” Aviles said. “We’ll have patients who will need that bed for COVID-19 and also for other reasons. Doctors are going to start having to make decisions. Hopefully that does not happen. Hopefully we won’t reach that point. But, that will depend on how careful people are and if we are following the recommendations.”
Aviles began the livestream urging people to avoid traveling or participating in large gatherings for the holidays to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Throughout the livestream, Aviles and Anderson reaffirmed the effectiveness of proper mask use, social distancing and sanitization, adding to a rising chorus of government officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Loeffelholz cited the importance of avoiding the three C’s — crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces.
East-Central District Health Department Director of Communications, Development and Marketing Julie McClure told The Telegram that schools have largely been successful in controlling transmission because they are following a very strict protocol, adhering to those recommended procedures.
During the CPS livestream, Anderson commended CPS for handling things so well.
“The biggest thing that’s helped us control the transmission are our students and our staff. I don’t know if it’s any one thing other than their diligence to do what’s right and follow through with that,” Loeffelholz said.
Although the district is pleased with its practices, Loeffelholz acknowledged that it cannot ensure students continue to wear their masks and social distance outside of school. At that point, it becomes the parents’ responsibility.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
