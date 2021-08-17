CPS aiming at four targets from UpBeat survey

The data collection company additionally said around 88% of CPS educators thought their principal provided a clear vision for teaching and learning. About 87% of teachers agreed that their principal provides support.

The school district also discovered that 96% of educators felt opportunities were available to them regardless of school, race, ethnicity, etc. Around 90% of teachers also answered that they could continue at their school for at least next year.

The CPS Board of Education passed a proposal in March that allowed the school district to enter into a contract with Upbeat.

The survey is one part of Upbeat’s five-point improvement cycle. It is followed by analysis, dialogue, support and action. CPS is currently in the action section.

Kay said Monday he appreciated the staff being open and honest because it provides CPS a way to fix issues the school district may otherwise not be aware of within the school.

“UpBeat has been advantageous to work with because they asked questions that they’ve taken the time to craft that can be compared to national averages,” he said. “… I think the anonymity leads to more responses and, probably, more honesty.”