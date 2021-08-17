CPS aiming at four targets from UpBeat survey

Going into this school year, Columbus Public Schools will focus on four areas found in UpBeat’s exit survey to improve teacher retention.
CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay presented the four points to the CPS Board of Education last week. The goals are providing staff more chances to voice their thoughts on school-wide decisions, creating goals for school leadership, developing strategies for teacher input and sharing the district's health and dental benefits.
“Those four are the target goals for the upcoming school year under our retention goal,” Kay told the Telegram on Monday.
UpBeat, a software data collection company, assembles data and provides administrators a list of progress and setbacks that can affect teacher retention. UpBeat is similar to Gallup - a national analytics company - as each company provides services that consist of data collection, print analysis and scientific surveys, which are asked anonymously.
Kay listed the four strategies during last week's Board meeting.
To improve input in school-wide decisions, CPS will focus on communicating opportunities in regards to sharing opinions, collaboration and solution-based outcomes. Additionally, the school district will better say when such input is appropriate. Staff will also be asked to list what they believe to be missing in the school or building.
As part of school leadership, personnel will take part in leadership growth opportunities, set and develop goals to engage with staff and more effective leaders and communicators.
Meanwhile, the district will work with teachers on creating strategies in coaching, professional development and allow them input on the curriculum. The survey found educators would like to create their own curriculum and develop and use their own assessments and personal grading applications.
Finally, CPS' health and dental benefits were identified. Funding additional plans would mean changes to salary, elimination of cash-in-lieu or other negotiated items with the Columbus Education Association, a teachers union. CPS is similar in its benefit approach with similarly sized school districts, according to Kay.
These weren’t the only findings made by UpBeat.
Previously, Kay reported some of UpBeat’s findings to the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education during its meeting back in May.
Kay said then around 93% of the district's educators replied to the survey, which was one of the best percentages for a school using Upbeat for the first time. UpBeat also reported CPS did well for compensation and career path.
About 74% of educators were content with their salaries. Meanwhile, 87% of employees said that 60% or more of their students were often involved in learning activities.
The data collection company additionally said around 88% of CPS educators thought their principal provided a clear vision for teaching and learning. About 87% of teachers agreed that their principal provides support.
The school district also discovered that 96% of educators felt opportunities were available to them regardless of school, race, ethnicity, etc. Around 90% of teachers also answered that they could continue at their school for at least next year.
The CPS Board of Education passed a proposal in March that allowed the school district to enter into a contract with Upbeat.
The survey is one part of Upbeat’s five-point improvement cycle. It is followed by analysis, dialogue, support and action. CPS is currently in the action section.
Kay said Monday he appreciated the staff being open and honest because it provides CPS a way to fix issues the school district may otherwise not be aware of within the school.
“UpBeat has been advantageous to work with because they asked questions that they’ve taken the time to craft that can be compared to national averages,” he said. “… I think the anonymity leads to more responses and, probably, more honesty.”
Kay added UpBeat’s principal coaches and data analysis team has also been “top-notch.” He said he believes this process will help CPS retain teachers and improve engagement with staff.
“We feel strongly that both of those things will help Columbus Public Schools continue to be a very strong district,” Kay said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.