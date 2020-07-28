CPS announces COVID-19 precautions for new school year

At this point, all statues and laws regarding school attendance will apply to any child who does not attend school, Loeffelholz noted.

“As long as there’s not a closure or a state of emergency, then our schools have to be open for students and families,” Loeffelholz said.

The state, he said, has mostly left it up to local districts to decide how to deal with public schooling during the pandemic.

“Some school districts are offering e-learning programs and other things. We don’t know if we have the staffing to do that. We’re going to have staff members with underlying health issues who may have to stay home just like some of those children and we have to find substitutes,” Loeffelholz said.

Remote online learning isn’t completely out of the question, though, Loeffelholz added.

“I’m not saying it won’t change in the future – we’ve always got to look at our community and assess the need – but right now that’s where we’re at,” Loeffelholz said.

CPS will need to be flexible to the needs of some kids and families and will try to take those situations into consideration, he added.