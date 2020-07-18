CPS announces graduation ceremony, cancels 2020 prom

Columbus High School announced Friday that its Class of 2020 commencement will be split into two separate ceremonies.
It will be held in the school's main gym on Aug. 2. The graduation ceremony for seniors whose last names start with A through J will start at 1 p.m. Seniors whose last names start with K through Z will have their commencement at 4 p.m.
Seniors will need to arrive at 11:45 p.m. and 2:45 for their respective ceremonies; they will need to enter through the west athletic doors.
Families are asked to enter through the main entrance (south). Doors will open at noon and 3 p.m., respectively. Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and any individual with a temperature greater than 99.5 will not be allowed entrance.
Seating areas will be sanitized using medical-grade disinfectant between ceremonies.
A practice commencement will be held on July 31. Practice will start at 10 a.m. for seniors whose last names start with A through J; those whose last names start with K through Z will have their practice ceremony at 1 p.m.
Seniors will receive their commemorative boxes following the practice graduation and will be required to wear a mask.
Each senior will be given four admission tickets for family use, which will be handed out at the practice ceremony. Tickets will be required at the door for entry.
Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have underlying health conditions are asked not to attend the commencement. Those who have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive within the last 14 days or have traveled outside of the country are also asked to refrain from attending.
Those in need of floor seating or accommodations should contact the Columbus High School office at 402-563-7050 before July 27.
Attendees will be required to wear masks as well. Households must sit together in one of the designated areas to meet social distancing standards.
Following the graduation ceremonies, family members are asked to exit the school through the main entrance (south) doors. Families should plan to meet with their graduates outside.
The commencement will be livestreamed, the link of which will be shared on the Columbus Public Schools website and social media the week of graduation.
Additionally, Columbus High School will also be canceling the 2020 prom and post-prom activities due to Directed Health Measures from the Department of Health and Human Services and the East-Central District Health Department.
