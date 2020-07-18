CPS announces graduation ceremony, cancels 2020 prom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High School announced Friday that its Class of 2020 commencement will be split into two separate ceremonies.

It will be held in the school's main gym on Aug. 2. The graduation ceremony for seniors whose last names start with A through J will start at 1 p.m. Seniors whose last names start with K through Z will have their commencement at 4 p.m.

Seniors will need to arrive at 11:45 p.m. and 2:45 for their respective ceremonies; they will need to enter through the west athletic doors.

Families are asked to enter through the main entrance (south). Doors will open at noon and 3 p.m., respectively. Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and any individual with a temperature greater than 99.5 will not be allowed entrance.

Seating areas will be sanitized using medical-grade disinfectant between ceremonies.

A practice commencement will be held on July 31. Practice will start at 10 a.m. for seniors whose last names start with A through J; those whose last names start with K through Z will have their practice ceremony at 1 p.m.

Seniors will receive their commemorative boxes following the practice graduation and will be required to wear a mask.