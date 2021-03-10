CPS approves $350K North Park parking lot expansion

The North Park Elementary School parking lot may need some expansion as the staff outnumbers the spots available in front of the school.
That has been the case for some years now.
But that’s going to change this summer. The Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education unanimously passed a decision to accept the bids from Platte Valley Precast and Commonwealth Electric to redesign and expand North Park’s parking lot.
The total cost was determined to be more than $350,000.
Commonwealth Electric’s bid was for around $30,000. The contract includes adding new LED lights and light poles.
Meanwhile, Platte Valley's bid of $333,000 will cover storm sewer work, as well as paving, seeding and striping. Additionally, about $2,000 will go toward improving the sidewalks, which are currently 5-feet wide. The new design will expand them to 6 feet as Platte Valley determined that was best for snow removal.
The project will begin on May 27 and finish on Aug. 10.
Although board members were somewhat cautious over the price tag of the bids, CPS Director of Technology and Operations Leonard Kwapnioski said the parking lot expansion is quite needed.
Kwapnioski added the school district received other bids on the project with the Platte Valley Precast and Commonwealth Electric offers being on the less expensive end. He said some contractors submitted bids nearing $500,000.
CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz added this contract will help the local economy as it’ll support two area businesses.
“This is all local,” he said.
Kwapnioski said $200,000 from this year’s capital project budget will help cover the cost; the remaining balance will be paid for from next year's capital project funds.
“(Since) it’s happening over the summer, it overlaps pretty well for us to take care of that (cost),” he said.
Currently, North Park has 49 people on staff while only having 47 parking stalls.
North Park Principal Bob Hausmann said if not for two sets of married staff members, there wouldn’t be enough parking spots for the entire staff.
He added that can be very difficult for anyone trying to get to the school, especially when class gets out.
“You can imagine after school, we have no parking stalls for anyone to pull into,” Hausmann said. “It’s just street parking.”
When asked by board member Theresa Seipel if the lack of parking makes parent-teacher conferences difficult, Hausmann said those times aren’t as challenging due to them being by appointment only. But, he reiterated regular school days are the real hardship.
“We don’t have an extra (stall) for a single parent right now,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.