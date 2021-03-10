CPS approves $350K North Park parking lot expansion

The North Park Elementary School parking lot may need some expansion as the staff outnumbers the spots available in front of the school.

That has been the case for some years now.

But that’s going to change this summer. The Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education unanimously passed a decision to accept the bids from Platte Valley Precast and Commonwealth Electric to redesign and expand North Park’s parking lot.

The total cost was determined to be more than $350,000.

Commonwealth Electric’s bid was for around $30,000. The contract includes adding new LED lights and light poles.

Meanwhile, Platte Valley's bid of $333,000 will cover storm sewer work, as well as paving, seeding and striping. Additionally, about $2,000 will go toward improving the sidewalks, which are currently 5-feet wide. The new design will expand them to 6 feet as Platte Valley determined that was best for snow removal.

The project will begin on May 27 and finish on Aug. 10.

Although board members were somewhat cautious over the price tag of the bids, CPS Director of Technology and Operations Leonard Kwapnioski said the parking lot expansion is quite needed.