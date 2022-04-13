CPS board approves new classes for CHS

Courses designed to help students possibly spark an interest in the health care field and animal behaviors will be offered at Columbus High School next year.

This came to be after the Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education approved the courses – Health Science II and Animal Behavior – during its regular meeting Monday.

CPS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amy Romshek provided the board information about the courses as well as a rundown of all the proficiency scales for each class.

Under Health Science II, high school students will learn more about health care professions and compare and contrast differing occupations within the medical field. For example, the teenagers will review five health care pathways: diagnostic, therapeutic, biotechnology research and development, health informatics and support services.

Other proficiency goals include the students gaining a better understanding of health literacy, the overall health care system, technical skills and legal and ethical issues.

Romshek said there does not need to be an additional textbook for Health Science II since the one currently used for Health Science I contains the necessary information for the new class.

“We’ll be able to use it for both courses,” she said.

CHS Assistant Principal Jason Schapmann said the school is also working on certificated nursing assistant (CNA) scales and goals which should be completed in the upcoming weeks. That will also be a course offered for high school credit as well as the CNA certification, he added.

For the Animal Behavior course, students will be given an introduction and history of animal behavior. As such, the teens will explain how and why animals change over time, three major developments of animal behavior and the four disciplines that are used to study animals.

Students will also learn about animals in regards to their behavior, genetics, nervous system, migration, navigation, orientation and communication.

The animal behavior course will be offered to juniors and seniors. Such a class has been offered for several years but it needed to reworked before continuing with the course, Romshek said.

Also, at the CPS board meeting, the members approved new novels for the high school English department. The books – which include 15 different titles and range between 45-200 new copies – cost $33,422.02. Some of the novels are “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck, “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy, “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley and “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

The middle school science department will also receive a renewed subscription for its STEMscopes online courses after the board’s approval. The three-year license will be for grades five through eight in the amount of $26,373.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

