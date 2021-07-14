CPS Board comes out against health education standards

The Columbus Public Schools Board of Education announced during its regular meeting this week that it is against the Nebraska Department of Education's proposed health standards.

In short, the Board announced it believes the current proposed standards violate parents' rights to talk to their children about topics that relate to sexual content. The current draft of the standards includes a section about teaching students in elementary and middle schools about nontraditional family structures, gender identity and anal and oral sex.

Opponents of these standards – which includes Gov. Pete Ricketts - say it will expose children too young of an age to learn about sexual matters. Meanwhile, proponents believe it will make schools a more welcoming environment, as well as lessen bullying and prevent suicides.

CPS Board President Doug Molczyk read a statement during the meeting, which had around a dozen attendees.

It states, “The Board has determined that the district will not adopt or utilize the Health Education Standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education during the 2021-2022 school year. The school district will continue to use the health standards and curriculum they currently use.