CPS board examines early retirement plan

If Columbus Public School staff follow a certain career path, the district has a program where they may be able to retire earlier than expected.

Although the program has been around for several years, it was recently brought up as the CPS Board of Education reviewed the annual Temporary Early Retirement Incentive Program (TERIP) during Monday's regular meeting.

CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay said the school district established a TERIP to be offered during the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. The program has been offered in previous years.

The board will vote on TERIP at its next meeting.

To sign up for TERIP, the employees would have to voluntarily resign from their position. They would also have to meet eligibility by being employed by CPS, as well as having a role that requires a Nebraska Department of Education license.

Additionally, employees would be eligible for retirement under the School Employees Retirement Act which allows no reduction of benefits. They would also be at least 55-years-old and the total of the person’s age and the number of service years - which doesn't have to include a set time at CPS - must equal 85 years.

Finally, the workers must not have received written notice of possible cancellation, termination or non-renewal options for reasons other than reducing staff.

CPS Board Vice President Doug Willoughby asked Kay if the number of years working at Columbus Public School is taken into account. Kay said the number of years at CPS doesn’t matter as long as the employees met the aforementioned eligibility.

CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said previously the qualification would be 15 years of continuous service CPS.

“I think you (the board) should vote and approve this at the regular meeting,” he said. “If you choose not to do it in a year from now, then we’ll make that decision in December and have that conversation.”

Kay added the district has until February if it wants to change TERIP for the 2022-23 school year.

Asked by board member Mike Jeffryes if the district has looked into the number of workers eligible for TERIP, Kay said he has not yet seen the total. However, Loeffelholz said he believes the number will be in the high 20s as that’s the usual amount each year.

On making a future decision regarding TERIP, board member Theresa Spiegel said she would like to see numbers for the upcoming workers who qualify to ensure that there’s not a huge leap of eligible retirees.

“Is there going to be a year where instead of 20-something, there’s a jump to 60?” Spiegel asked.

Loeffelholz said the school district can provide that data to the board.

But, Kay noted the current staff doesn’t have a huge number of people in the same age range.

“We don’t have a big clump really in any place in our ages,” he said. “It’s all about the same.”

The agreement would also mean the certificated employee authorizes CPS to advertise for – and contract with – a replacement if needed for the 2022-23 school year, according to Kay.

The early retirement benefit would include a total $33,485 over the next three years. A greater amount could be paid based around Educators Health Alliance which would increase the pay more than 7% during either year two or three of the agreement. The school district would pay the considered premium amounts.

