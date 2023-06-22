The Columbus Public Schools Board of Education heard at its regular meeting June 19 current state classifications for some of the district’s schools.

The Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) classifications are based on students’ proficiency of English language arts (ELA) and math on the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) tests, with other metrics also influencing a school’s classification.

Additionally, Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) designations identifies student group performances that are behind their peers.

The data used for AQuESTT classifications are from the previous school year. The highest classification is excellent, followed by great and good, with the lowest being needs improvement.

Director of Curriculum and Instruction Teresa Hausmann said any schools that receive federal dollars are also held accountable with the designations.

Administration leaders looked at the observed gaps and went through the root causes with staff. Those findings and subsequent plans were shared with the CPS board to keep board members up to date.

Emerson Elementary School has been classified as needs improvement, which required the principal to work with the school’s entire staff.

Emerson Principal Angie Luebbe said they identified two goals – for all students to show growth in (ELA), math and English learners (EL) and to decrease the number of students removed for behavior.

“We do have several behaviors at Emerson that do require staff intervention and multiple staff intervention,” Angie said. “What we're trying to do is keep those staff that are intervening to take less time away from instruction and work with those students that need that more to show more growth in the areas of language arts and math and EL as well.”

The CPS board previously approved changes to EL programming, which will be implemented at Emerson and other schools.

Instructional changes, Angie said, would include things such as prioritizing reading interventionists and looking at schedules.

As for the other goal, Angie said this will include talking at staff meetings about what a well-managed classroom looks like and teaching with an antecedent, behavior, consequence (ABC) form to look at where this behavior is coming from and if it’s being managed through the well-managed classroom strategies in the classroom.

Centennial Elementary School has a classification of good with ATSI showing students who identify as Hispanic, English learners and special education (SPED) are consistently performing lower.

Hausmann said these plans are written with the intent that all students benefit from and not just one subgroup.

“For example, we were looking at if the subcategory of students who are identified as economically disadvantaged, which we used to call poverty,” Hausmann said. “Teachers don't have access to know who that is, that's masked information.”

Centennial Principal Andy Luebbe said they have three goals: improve EL programming for newcomers, emerging non-newcomers and progressing students; look at the identified subgroups and help them grow as much as possible on the NSCAS and ELPA tests; and improve attendance and decrease chronic absenteeism.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as occurring when students miss 10% of the amount of days they should be in school.

Programming changes will take place at Centennial, and an attendance team will look at parent involvement and what barriers a family may be facing to getting their kids to school one time, as well as earlier interventions, Andy said. Notably, there are resources available if a parent or guardian is having a difficult time getting their child to school.

West Park Elementary School is classified as great, with ATSI indicating that students who identify as Hispanic are performing lower.

West Park Principal Paula Lawrence noted there will be two areas of instructional changes that involve materials already available: to provide professional development to teachers on how to find those resources in the core materials and for the teachers to plan to use them.

There will also be programming changes on how EL services will be delivered.

Columbus Middle School (CMS) has a classification of good, with ATSI identifying multiple races as a subgroup that is performing lower. The multiple races subgroup represents students whose families identified them as being two or more races when registering for school.

CMS Principal Amy Haynes said there had been a drop in proficiency rates in standardized testing.

The first goal, Haynes said, is to look for growth in ELA, math and ELPA, with instructional changes.

The second goal is to increase the number of students using accessibility features, such as text to speech, for state testing. There are SPED students and EL Students who qualify for text to speech, Haynes said, but aren’t using it.

According to the Nebraska Department of Education’s website, North Park Elementary School has a classification of great while Columbus High School’s classification is good.