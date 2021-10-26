CPS board hires SIS worker to help cover growing district

The Columbus Public Schools is looking to hire staff in part to help support its ever-expanding district.

Last week, the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education took a step towards addressing the district's growth by approving the hire of a third Student Information System (SIS) specialist. The district will use the specialist to ensure functionality to support classrooms, administration and student records, said CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay on Monday.

“We obviously rely on accurate student information to make decisions about staffing and what’s being uploaded to the state for funding,” said Kay. “That is what is also relayed to parents as far as the performance of their child.”

SIS is a software that can collect data like a student’s grades and classes, Kay said. Currently the two SIS department employees are not enough to support the district, which has over 650 staff members and 4,000 students, he added.

“As the data needs have grown for the district, we’ve kind of grown to need another person in that position to coordinate and work with the buildings,” Kay said.

CPS Board President Doug Molczyk said the board members believed it was best to hire another SIS worker because the school district won’t stop growing anytime soon.

“We felt like having a worker in that system could better serve the needs of the teachers and parents,” Molczyk said. “… When you have a student body that is quite as large as ours, you have to have the staff to effectively teach those individuals and support them in their endeavors.”

The SIS specialist will be tasked with helping configure the school's system to ensure it’s easier for students, staff and parents to access, troubleshooting problems that may interfere with daily operations of CPS, providing training to new and existing staff, giving support for state reporting and carrying out the vision and mission of the district, Kay said.

Additionally, the new worker will have day-to-day functions like problem-solving with teachers and staff, helping with reports for staff and educators, configuring CPS’ SIS, completing state reports and managing student data.

The incoming SIS specialist will essentially be a mix between system analyst and registrar, Kay said. CPS currently has a person that covers each field but the new worker will help cover both the roles, he added.

“The thing that has really changed is the amount of communication that we need between the buildings with student reporting and the increased amount of data the state is drawing from schools,” Kay said. “Having accurate data and having students enrolled properly and coordinating how we are performing have all been a growing part of the district.”

Kay said though the job position is now advertised, he believes the new staff will start sometime next summer.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.