CPS board members sworn in Monday night

The Columbus Public Schools Board of Education met over Zoom on Monday night for its first regular meeting of the year, its last held during January, which is National School Board Recognition Month.
Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz made a point to thank board members for their service during the meeting.
"Thank you for everything you do as a Board of Education," Loeffelholz said. "You guys have a great working relationship. You guys are OK to disagree with one another but in the end, I know you're all doing what's right for the students of Columbus Public Schools."
The Board began its meeting by approving committee appointments.
Continuing Board Member Mike Jeffryes was appointed to the CPS Foundation. Jeffryes was also made a member of the finance and facilities, Americanism and safety and security committees.
Board Member Theresa Seipel will serve on the School Bell Award Committee and as a member of the negotiations, finance and facilities and social emotional committees.
Following the November elections, new board member Mark Brown and returning members Candy Becher and Doug Willoughby all took their oaths of office at the Board's Jan. 11 meeting of the committee as a whole.
Becher has handed off the role of board president to continuing board member Doug Molczyk. Willoughby, meanwhile, took over the vice president position previously held by Molczyk.
Molczyk and Willoughby will serve as president and vice president, respectively, for the next two years.
Brown, meanwhile, is beginning to learn the ropes as a new member of the school board.
From 2008 to 2016, Brown worked at Columbus High School as a teacher, coach and administrator. As such, joining the board is something of a homecoming for him.
Brown was appointed to be the CPS Board's contact for the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) Legislative Committee. He is also a member of the CPS Board's curriculum and Americanism committees.
All of the returning and continuing board members welcomed Brown Monday night.
"Mark, you'll do just fine. You've got a lot of background in school and public education, and I have no doubt about your skills and abilities," Loeffelholz said at the meeting.
Brown thanked everyone for the kind words and said he looks forward to getting to know the board.
"And look forward to what surely will be a challenge and a great opportunity to be a part of something greater than myself," Brown said during the meeting.
A returning board member following the November election, Willoughby was named the CPS Board's delegate to the NASB. He will sit on the negotiations, policy and safety and security committees.
Although Becher is no longer the president of the board, she was also re-elected to the board in November and continues to serve as a member.
"Candy, thank you for your two years as a board president. I thought you did a wonderful job," Willoughby said.
On Monday, Becher was appointed to serve on the CPS Foundation as well as the curriculum, policy and social emotional committees.
During the meeting, she thanked Loeffelholz and Molczyk for helping her during her time as president.
"We have faced quite a lot these last two years," Becher said, chuckling.
Seipel, who has also served as board president in the past, also had some words of encouragement for the board.
"We really have accomplished a great deal and we keep accomplishing," Seipel said. "Our future is very bright."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.