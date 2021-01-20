CPS board members sworn in Monday night

Brown thanked everyone for the kind words and said he looks forward to getting to know the board.

"And look forward to what surely will be a challenge and a great opportunity to be a part of something greater than myself," Brown said during the meeting.

A returning board member following the November election, Willoughby was named the CPS Board's delegate to the NASB. He will sit on the negotiations, policy and safety and security committees.

Although Becher is no longer the president of the board, she was also re-elected to the board in November and continues to serve as a member.

"Candy, thank you for your two years as a board president. I thought you did a wonderful job," Willoughby said.

On Monday, Becher was appointed to serve on the CPS Foundation as well as the curriculum, policy and social emotional committees.

During the meeting, she thanked Loeffelholz and Molczyk for helping her during her time as president.