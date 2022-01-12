CPS board mulls vote on communication specialist

A potential new communication specialist position at Columbus Public Schools (CPS) was questioned by the CPS Board of Education members during its Monday meeting.

The position is designed to help with publication and distribution of district communication to staff, parents and the community, help with the CPS’ social media and websites, assist in creating videos to provide professional development for staff as well as make content to promote staff and students.

The board wondered about the need for the position as the board members said they would like a position that would support teachers or directly affect students. They also said they wanted to see how much the new position would cost.

The district didn’t have an exact salary range but officials said it could be potentially be in the range around $40,000.

CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay said the position will have a pay range before ironing out the exact pay when the district finds the ideal candidate.

The position would be for about two years with the funding coming from Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund (ESSER) III. After the two years, CPS will evaluate the position and see if it’s still needed in the district, CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said.

CPS officials said a communication specialist would help Isaiah May’s workload – who is the only current communication specialist at the district – and CPS Foundation and Marketing Director Nicole Anderson. The new position would help Anderson on the marketing side.

Kay said having the position will be vital because it can be filled with an individual who has video experience. A specialist who can create a video about curriculum and instruction could allow staff members to have more autonomy, Kay said. The teachers have told the district they would like to have that kind of autonomy, he added.

“I’m a firm believer that it will make a huge impact there,” Kay said. “I think we will find ourselves recruiting more than the typical 60-mile window from Columbus for teachers.”

In regards to a question from CPS Board Member Mark Brown on how the position would impact the students directly, Loeffelholz said the position will affect them both “directly and indirectly.”

Loeffelholz said the position will help the district give out information promptly and work on its website. Currently, May already has a full plate as he helps students on Wednesdays, as well as visits each school, taking photographs and creating videos for principals on top of other duties, the superintendent added.

“There’s only so much time for one person,” Loeffelholz said. “… He just doesn’t have the time to fill all those needs.”

May also helps students with livestreaming sporting events through Striv.

Having the position will help Kay in recruiting teachers, Loeffelholz said.

Brown said while he believes such a position is needed, he asked if the role is needed right now.

“The answer I get is, ‘Yes,’” Brown said. “But if we go around this room … there are a lot of places that need support and they are not able to do that.”

CPS Board Member Theresa Spiegel said with a ongoing topic at the board meeting relating to retaining teachers she would want to see that issue be addressed.

“(It could) help to fill in the gaps so the teachers that we have don’t feel so overwhelmed,” Spiegel said.

Board President Doug Molczyk said although a vote on the item would have been held next Monday, he wanted to wait until the board’s questions are answered until they vote on the matter.

“I would rather not vote this down,” he said. “I would rather have options available to us. … Right now I would have a hard time voting for this. From what I’ve been gathering from other board members, it probably wouldn’t pass.”

Loeffelholz said while he heard the board remarks, he reminded the members that the position would help the administration building.

“People in the administration building are overwhelmed too,” he said. “We’ll do what you ask us to do but just keep that in mind.”

