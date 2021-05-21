CPS Board of Education approves speech, music therapy and services for teachers and admins

Additionally, CPS pays $25,500 for Cornerstones of Care’s BIST services.

Global Teletherapy, which is based in Maryland, provides CPS with speech therapists to give both direct and indirect supplemental educational services, which will be done either remotely or online. This is for students who have special needs. The speech therapists' work includes direct therapy, evaluations, consultation, preparation, daily documentation and scheduling.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harris said this is the fifth year the district has offered speech therapy online. CPS initially used a different company for the first two years before switching to Global Teletherapy for the last three.

“We started providing speech therapy to students online when we could not find providers to do that in person because it’s hard to find a speech therapist,” Harris said.

This is a service that CPS offers to local and nearby non-public schools like St. Edward, Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus Christian School.

“The public school has to provide those services to those buildings,” Harris said.

In the contract with OMT, the school district is given a music therapist to provide music therapy to students.