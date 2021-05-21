CPS Board of Education approves speech, music therapy and services for teachers and admins

Columbus Public Schools students needing speech or music therapy will continue to have those opportunities following approvals from the CPS Board of Education.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Board OK'd contracts between the school district and Global Teletherapy LLC and Omaha Music Therapy (OMT).
Global Teletherapy and OMT will provide CPS a speech therapist and music therapist, respectively, for the 2021-2022 school year.
Additionally, the Board approved an agreement between the school district and Cornerstones of Care, which is a nonprofit organization out of Missouri. The nonprofit offers a program, Behavior Intervention Support Team (BIST), which gives training to teachers in managing students’ behavioral expectations.
CPS Director of Student Services and Special Education Jason Harris said these are services that the school district has had in the past, and the Board just renewed the contracts.
Global Teletherapy’s contract is a per diem agreement set at 72 hours per week for $4,462 a week.
Meanwhile, Omaha Music Therapy has a contractor fee for services at $70 per hour, which is 17 hours for 30 weeks, coming out to around $35,700, Harris said.
Music therapy is an evidence-based use of music to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic way, according to the American Music Therapy Association's website.
Additionally, CPS pays $25,500 for Cornerstones of Care’s BIST services.
Global Teletherapy, which is based in Maryland, provides CPS with speech therapists to give both direct and indirect supplemental educational services, which will be done either remotely or online. This is for students who have special needs. The speech therapists' work includes direct therapy, evaluations, consultation, preparation, daily documentation and scheduling.
Harris said this is the fifth year the district has offered speech therapy online. CPS initially used a different company for the first two years before switching to Global Teletherapy for the last three.
“We started providing speech therapy to students online when we could not find providers to do that in person because it’s hard to find a speech therapist,” Harris said.
This is a service that CPS offers to local and nearby non-public schools like St. Edward, Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus Christian School.
“The public school has to provide those services to those buildings,” Harris said.
In the contract with OMT, the school district is given a music therapist to provide music therapy to students.
The music therapy duties consist of evaluating the children, setting goals and objectives and applying music therapy to treat the medical, emotional, educational, psychological and social needs of students.
Harris said the district needs a new music therapist because the current one is leaving CPS.
“We are contracted to provide music therapists,” Harris said.
Currently, 39 students utilize music therapy, he said, adding this is a service that the school district has provided for over 10 years.
Lastly, Harris said BIST services - which the school district has used for about five years - include a consultant visiting all seven CPS schools five times each year. The consultant has various tasks to perform, including supporting teachers and administrators, attending student-parent conferences and developing plans, Harris said.
North Park Elementary School Principal Bob Hausmann said during the May 10 Board meeting BIST has been useful for his staff.
“It’s been very helpful, very supportive,” he said. “It’s nice to have an expert in the field who is there to mainly brainstorm how to work with especially challenging students.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.