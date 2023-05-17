Using federal dollars, Columbus Public Schools (CPS) will see the construction of a new Cassette House begin this summer.

The CPS Board of Education during its regular meeting May 15 approved a bid, not to exceed $900,000, for the Cassette House. It will built on the southwest side of Columbus High School – essentially between the school and the nearby pond.

The Cassette House is a transitional program for students, who are special education verified, to learn life skills they will need in adulthood. CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said they learn skills such as obtaining and keeping a job and caring for themselves – everything they need to know after high school.

CPS has had its current Cassette House, located on Perishing Drive, for over 20 years, Loeffelholz said. It’s an actual home that is not ADA accessible as it should be, he added, and it lacks an industrial kitchen and classroom space.

“We're just limited and we've had up to 30 kids in that program. There's no way we can put 30 kids in that house safely,” he said.

The project will be funded using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars.

“The bids are going to be higher because we have because we have to follow the Davis Bacon rules for wages and insurance,” Loeffelholz said. “That always adds a little bit of cost to the contractors when you use federal government money, but it won't be any local tax dollars from that standpoint.”

The bid from Shelby Lumber Co. was $979,602 with $100,000 to $150,000 worth of changes that can be made to reduce the cost. Once the engineering side is complete, Loeffelholz said, those changes can be looked at.

Director of Technology and Operations Leonard Kwapnioski said during the board’s May 8 committee of the whole meeting that they are looking at the facility being open in 2024 in time for the start of the new school year. It will beneficial for the kids, he added, and, once the new Cassette House opens, there are options for the old one, such as potentially selling it.

Kwapnioski indicated the work should begin within 30 days.

Loeffelholz told the Telegram that people should start seeing the building come up in June.

In other business, the board approved an agreement with Educational Service Unit (ESU) 7 for the sale of CPS’ share in the CPS/ESU 7 student services building.

Loeffelholz said on May 8 that in 2008 or 2009, CPS received special funding from the federal government and went into an agreement with ESU 7 for the construction of a building for special education purposes.

“It's a $900,000 special education investment from the school district. We broke ground my first year here, and I think we finished it in late 2011,” Loeffelholz said.

Questions arose if CPS could get back its $900,000 if it were to separate – the short answer was no because it’s federal money, but CPS could get back a portion of it, he added.

CPS found it could get back $150,000, Loeffelholz said, adding it is a good time to separate with the Kramer Education Center’s progress.

The school district will need to be out of the student services building by the end of July. Loeffelholz said some of those staff members will move into the Kramer center while others will be moved to the administration office.

In other CPS news, a grant has funded a new scoreboard at the CHS football field, which has been installed, as well as new LED lights. The lights are partially funded by a grant, with the remaining two-thirds being paid for using funds from scoreboard/videoboard advertisement sales.

As noted during the May 8 committee of the whole meeting, this lighting will stretch out to the curves of the track, which will allow everything to be seen during soccer or track events, and there will be seating lighting.

They are the same types of lights at the Pawnee Park baseball field, Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay said. It is the base package, but they will still be programmable so there can be settings for football, soccer and track.

Kwapnioski said there will be a 25-year warranty at no cost to CPS and minimal costs for the maintenance and operation of them.