CPS board OKs budget

Columbus Public Schools’ 2021-22 budget featured an increased budget and a tax levy decrease when it was discussed during Monday's Board of Education budget hearing.
This year's overall budget is $71,592,097, with last year's being $55,297,687, according to CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay. Kay said the budget includes an increase in the building fund - which goes to projects like the Kramer Education Center - and tax request funds.
"So while that seems really high we do have a large balance from the lease purchase that (the board) approved last year," Kay said.
The general budget breaks down into $1,186,698 in personnel costs, $302,312 in district operational costs, $1,425,960 in the purchase of land, $2,963,280 in Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund (ESSER) dollars and $700,000 in the Kramer Education Center renovation project, Kay said.
According to Kay, the net general budget increase is from $47,217,424 to $53,795,674, which is a $6,578,250 difference.
Following discussion, the CPS Board of Education members unanimously approved the budget and tax request for the fiscal year 2021-22 at their regular meeting.
Board member Theresa Spiegel noted the general budget increase “seems like a lot.”
Kay said although the general budget increased by $6.5 million, a majority of it comes down to the purchase of land, ESSER funds and the Kramer Education Center. If the items are taken out of the equation, the increase is $1,489,010, or 3.15% Kay noted.
“It seems like a lot but I want you (the board member) to remember that $3 million of that is ESSER funds and $2.1 million of that is facility and land acquisition,” Kay said. “The $1.4 million is a number that you would have typically seen before the infusion of ESSER money and before us having to use the general fund for land acquisition and facilities.”
The purchased land is located on North Third Avenue, encompassing around 80 acres, Kay said. The land will be used as a future building site but what the structure will be for has yet to be determined, he said.
ESSER funds are used to help with unprecedented times and the dollars are used only in regards to fighting COVID-19. The money is given out by the federal government in three stages with each phase having a differing dollar amount of allocated funds. CPS must spend the money upfront and then request a reimbursement.
Additionally, in the bond fund, CPS’ tax request is 9% lower than last year which comes out to $4,021,436. Kay said the decrease stems from the school district refinancing the year before.
“The refinance actually takes two fiscal periods to be realized so we’ll see another dip next year in our tax asking,” Kay said. “We will also pay off the 2012 bond in December 2022 so what I am taxing right now, I’m actually taxing for all of the 2022 calendar year.”
Kay also noted the valuation increased from $2,087,465,130 to $2,306,097,745 which is a 10% rise. Additionally, the school district's tax levy was reduced from 1.243767 to 1.226958, coming out to a 1% difference, Kay said. Finally, the tax asking rose by $2,272,204 for all taxable funds, an 8.75% increase, he said.
