CPS board OKs budget

Board member Theresa Spiegel noted the general budget increase “seems like a lot.”

Kay said although the general budget increased by $6.5 million, a majority of it comes down to the purchase of land, ESSER funds and the Kramer Education Center. If the items are taken out of the equation, the increase is $1,489,010, or 3.15% Kay noted.

“It seems like a lot but I want you (the board member) to remember that $3 million of that is ESSER funds and $2.1 million of that is facility and land acquisition,” Kay said. “The $1.4 million is a number that you would have typically seen before the infusion of ESSER money and before us having to use the general fund for land acquisition and facilities.”

The purchased land is located on North Third Avenue, encompassing around 80 acres, Kay said. The land will be used as a future building site but what the structure will be for has yet to be determined, he said.