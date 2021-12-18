CPS board preparing to vote on Title IX policy

As the largest school district in Columbus, Columbus Public Schools (CPS) is preparing to implement a Title IX policy that would help discern any possible discrimination.

The CPS Board of Education will vote on the policy during its next meeting on Dec. 20. Before then, during the board's recent meeting, CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz talked about the policy. Loeffelholz said the district's Title IX policy addresses sexual harassment and discrimination of any kind.

Additionally, there will be a coordinator role that would respond to any possible discrimination. The title would be whoever is in charge of human resources, Loeffelholz said. He added the superintendent should not be the Title IX coordinator as the role should be designated to another personnel member.

Loeffelholz said if the matter is with a student, the situation will be handled by the school's activities director. Additionally, if any staff feels discrimination they can contact the Title IX coordinator to file a formal complaint, he said.

“If you look at the hierarchy, there has to be an investigation and there has to be a coordinator who handles that investigation,” Loeffelholz said. “If it’s appealed then it comes to the superintendent. So that’s another layer of that appeal process. If one of the two parties are satisfied with that then it’s brought in front of the Board of Education.”

He added essentially the board would be the Supreme Court when it comes to such Title IX matters.

“If you go through that appeal process, you’re basically becoming the judge and the jury,” Loeffelholz said. “So you know your rights and responsibilities and how you handle the situation. Your training is going to be different from the complaint and response side.”

Originally passed into law in the 1970s, Title IX was created as a way for no person based on sex to be excluded from any participation or denied benefits under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance, according to the law’s original text.

Meanwhile, Loeffelholz said through a six-hour training course with KSB School Law – a legal service out of Lincoln – the district’s administrative team received the firm’s recommended policy, rules and regulations which ensures CPS “is following it to the letter of the law.”

“They (KSB) have put this all together throughout other school districts around the state,” he said. “So to receive this (documentation) you had to go through their training.”

CPS board member Mark Brown said the policy is very important to have as it allows people to better educate themselves on such matters.

The vote comes off of Title IX changes at the federal level which in turn made CPS and every other school district in the nation have to redo their policies, Loeffelholz said. Additionally, cities and counties will also have to change their policy because of the new regulations, he added.

CPS Vice President Doug Willoughby asked the superintendent if the board members will have to undergo similar training. Loeffelholz answered saying they will eventually but they won’t participate in the full six-hour course. He added if the members went to a conference that offered a Title IX class, it would count as completing the training.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.