With the Kramer Education Center set to open later this month, the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education is looking at needed positions to staff the new building.

During the school board’s committee as a whole meeting held Feb. 13 at Educational Service Unit 7 in Columbus, board members reviewed a list of prioritized positions.

The Kramer Education Center, formerly Kramer High School, will house a preschool and daycare center. The Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Foundation is operating the daycare as a business.

CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said before Christmas the district asked school principals to come up with a list of staffing priorities in each of their buildings.

“This was our priority based upon the data we have today … to open up Kramer and meet some needs also,” Loeffelholz said.

The first level included the following positions at Kramer – an early childhood principal/special education assistant director, a secretary, a nurse and a custodian.

The next level was a dean of students at Centennial Elementary School, special education behavioral interventionists at the five elementary schools, an English learner (EL) teacher at Columbus High School, paraprofessionals for the behavioral interventionists and a new position at Columbus Middle School that has yet to be determined.

“We know that certified salaries would be about $720,000; classified, $300,000; administration, $59,000. So the total would be just over a million dollars,” Loeffelholz said.

To pay for the new positions, the school district can look at its valuation increase, state aid and freezing building budgets, among other measures.

“Chip (Kay, director of finance and human resources) was anticipating $750,000 in state aid, or just north of that,” Loeffelholz said. “Four percent was about the average of our valuation increase, so that would be in the neighborhood of $400,000.”

Kay spoke about the dean of students position, which would be new for a CPS elementary school.

According to Kay, the number of enrolled students and formative evaluation of teachers determine how many administrators are needed in each building. Typically, he added, each building has a principal and an assistant principal per 400 teachers/students. That model works in every building except Centennial, which has 42 teachers and 450 students.

“Centennial is really the only building that doesn't meet that threshold that you see a lot of districts our size are modeling after,” Kay added.

In similar news, Director of Technology and Operations Leonard Kwapnioski gave an update on the Kramer Education Center. Progress continues to be made, he noted, but the school district is still waiting on the arrival of kitchen tiles, which must be a certain type in order to meet health department standards.

Kwapnioski added that the final layer of paint will be started soon, and drywall in the daycare is roughly 50% complete.

CPS is still looking at a fall opening date for the preschool, as noted during the meeting, with Loeffelholz adding the daycare can hopefully be partially open by mid-summer.

Loeffelholz said the CPS Foundation is wanting to receive a grant that will require the facility to be open by the end of June.

“They won't open to full capacity… We’ve hired a coordinator and now we’ve got our assistant on board so they're starting to get ready for that enrollment piece,” Loeffelholz said, adding state officials have also visited the building. “…Once we start that enrollment, then we’ll be able to work with our staff to see what the fall looks like.”

Additionally, the school district’s plan to build a CASSETTE House – a transitional program for students ages 18-21 and individuals with special needs to learn life skills – has seen a change in plans.

Kwapnioski said the new 3,000 square foot facility to be constructed at the high school was budgeted at $600,000. The lone bid received for the project exceeded the budget by more than $100,000, so Kwapnioski said he would recommend rejecting that bid. There were two other companies interested in bidding on the project but ended up dropping out, he added.

Kwapnioski said he has been speaking with Loeffelholz and Kay on how to move forward with the project, as well as an attorney as CPS plans to use Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) III funds for it.

“There's a lot of things that we have to do differently to make this project go,” Kwapnioski said. “I’ve started working through that process.”