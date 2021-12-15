CPS board to vote on new social studies textbooks

Certain Columbus Public Schools (CPS) students may receive new textbooks following a proposal before the CPS Board of Education.

On Monday, the board members heard a proposal regarding new social studies textbooks coming to the kindergarten through fourth grade which are geared toward the CPS’ curriculum. The board will vote on the matter during its Dec. 20 meeting.

CPS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amy Romshek presented to the board the proposal for textbooks -- which include subjects for civics, economics, history and geography -- totaling $188,614.33.

As part of the proposal, fourth-grade students would receive a new Nebraska history book, “The Nebraska Adventure.” This portion would cost $36,924.88.

Romshek said the current ones are around 15-years-old and have become “very outdated” and “falling apart.” Romshek added over 20 educators - ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade - who piloted the books beforehand said they prefer the new ones.

Romshek said she – along with CPS board members Mike Jeffryes and Mark Brown and Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz – were at a meeting to examine the new materials. Jeffryes said through the meeting with the teachers, he's in favor of the new textbooks.

“Teachers unanimously picked this one,” he said. “They all loved it and it’s in the budget.”

Brown echoed Jeffryes' sentiments.

“It seems like great materials,” Brown said. “… I probably need to brush up on my knowledge of Nebraska history.”

Loeffelholz added the Nebraska history textbooks will be a great resource for the fourth-grade classes.

“The Nebraska history books are really good,” he said. “I would recommend anybody who wants to review one because it’s nice and done.”

Romshek said this proposal is in line with a similar one voted on by the board last spring in which it approved new textbooks for social studies classes for fifth through 12th grade.

Romshek also explained that each grade and subject has a priority standard. For example, in third-grade civics, the students are to learn about the structure and function of local government.

Also at Monday's meeting, West Park Elementary School Principal Paula Lawrence told the board the activities going on at the school, 4100 Adamy St. Lawrence told the board members that the school has a three-level goal by creating a safe, supportive and collaborative culture, effective teaching in every classroom and a guaranteed and viable curriculum.

For example, West Park created a golden ticket system in which students receive a ticket if they demonstrate that they are safe, respectful and responsible. The golden tickets are put in a weekly drawing where students can win prizes.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

