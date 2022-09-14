CPS board tours Kramer

Earlier this week, the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education looked to the future.

On Sept. 12, school board members and some staff toured the Kramer Education Center. Formerly Kramer High School, the center will house a day care, preschool and eventually administrative offices. The CPS Foundation will operate the day care as a business.

Groundbreaking on the building took place at the end of 2020 and school officials noted during the tour that they are looking forward to substantial completion this December.

CPS Director of Technology and Operations Leonard Kwapnioski said the main pieces for Kramer are in place, and the preschool area is roughly 70% complete. The gym is being emptied out to prepare for painters in the coming weeks. Currently, crews are working on getting the drywall up.

“There's still a lot of shortages … glass right now is becoming the commodity of all commodities. That has slowed some things down but also manpower for a lot of companies right now, and that's industry-wide,” Kwapnioski said. “We're still keeping our hopes up to get everything as complete as possible in December of this year. We're going to keep down that course and path and everything will turn out the way it needs to be. We are going to have an amazing facility.”

Later on that evening, the CPS board held a retreat where it reviewed the results of a story and talked about its need for expanded facilities. This can especially be seen in the district’s elementary schools, of which it has five.

CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay provided current data on the numbers of kids in seats at the elementary schools – Centennial has 423 students (capacity is 450), Emerson has 236 kids (capacity is 260), Lost Creek is at 356 (capacity of 355), North Park is at 331 (capacity of 340) and West Park is at 259 (capacity is 280).

Additionally, the middle school is 14 students under capacity while the high school is roughly 119 students under capacity.

Kay said there were 208 new students enrolled at CPS this year. Considering the amount of graduated seniors from last year and the number of incoming kindergartners this year, that equals a growth of 40 students.

The gyms and cafeterias are combined spaces at North Park, Emerson and West Park. Board members discussed potential remodels at those facilities.

Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said the district already has floor plans for those possible additions, as it was studied a few years ago. The floor plans include adding a cafeteria and some classrooms. He added that Centennial and Lost Creek are ones that they might not want to expand because those facilities are big enough as is.

Kramer Education Center will open up some capacity at those schools. For example, Kay said, 56 of the 423 kids at Centennial are preschoolers. However, those preschool classrooms may not be able to be utilized as anything other than regular classrooms, he added. Special programming – such as English Learner – requires additional space.

CPS Board Member Mark Brown said the numbers don’t show the entire picture of the schools.

“We can say capacity for Lost Creek is x. But then if we go into those classrooms and spend time in there, I think what we're going see is, the smaller class sizes are needed,” Brown said.

CPS owns land east of Columbus, and the board talked about what it would look like to build an additional elementary school there. Also, board members discussed a potential fifth- and sixth-grade wing at the middle school as well as an expansion at the high school to allow for more programs.

Loeffelholz suggested sending out a request for proposal (RFP) for an architect. The board would create a wish list of projects, prioritize the items and then the district would hold community meetings to receive public input.

Brown expressed that he doesn’t want to strip down the list too much before presenting it to the community, to allow for a greater creative process. Loeffelholz said the last time discussions like this took place, the school district brought community groups together, split them into different teams and had them come up with ideas.

“Nine times out of 10, their dreams were the same dreams as ours,” Loeffelholz said. “Then we pared down the list because the one thing you don't want to do is point them in a direction.”

They also talked about the hired architect bringing potential cost estimates to the community meetings but decided against that.

“I would really like an architect to be here and listen to the community conversation without a price tag because as soon as you start putting price tags, the community starts itemizing without giving their input,” Loeffelholz said.

CPS Board Member Theresa Seipel agreed.

“You're telling them, ‘we did the dreaming part, you guys have to do the pay [part],'” Seipel said. “We’ve got to let them do the dreaming part, I think, so that they buy in. Everybody thinks about what is important to them, and all these things that are important to them and they’ll think longer term.”

The board will consider the RFP at its regular meeting next week. The RFP would last for three weeks, Loeffelholz said, and the board would approve it at its October meeting. A couple of community meetings would be scheduled after that.