A little after 5 p.m. on May 9, early election results indicated that Columbus Public Schools’ $53.5 million facilities bond referendum failed to win voter support.
Platte County Election Commissioner Eryn Roberts said unofficial election results showed 2,639 votes in favor of the referendum and 3,529 against it.
Full results available on May 10 show 3,566 voted against it with 2,683 in favor of it.
If the bond were to pass, the impact on property owners for a home valued at $100,000 in Columbus would have been an additional $4 per month, or $48 per year.
Projects that would be funded through this bond would have included the construction of a new K-4 elementary school on land the district already owns on Third Avenue in the north part of town; classroom additions and dining renovations at Columbus Middle School; dining facilities at Centennial and North Park elementary schools; health and physical education facilities at Emerson and West Park elementary schools; classroom additions at Columbus High School; and space for alternative learning.
Since December 2021, the school district and its board of education have been engaging the community in discussions on facility needs due to a rapid growth in population in the City of Columbus.
Over the past 20 years, according to information provided by Columbus Public Schools (CPS), Columbus has grown by more than 3,057 people. A study projected that Columbus will continue to grow by an additional 2,514 residents over the next 10 years.
When growth in the Columbus community increases, so does enrollment at CPS, putting a strain on the school district’s facilities.
Data provided by CPS shows that the school district grew by 471 students between the 2011-2012 and 2019-2020 school years. The school district has also shared the need for classroom space for a growing population in special education and English learners.
Through a series of community input meetings, the school district identified and prioritized facility projects, and the CPS Board of Education approved in March the call for a special election for voters to decide on the $53.5 million bond.
The special election had been a mail-in ballot. Ballots went out to registered voters residing within the CPS district beginning April 17. They had to be mailed back or returned to the election commissioner's office by 5 p.m. on May 9 in order to be counted.