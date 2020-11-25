CPS breaks ground on new preschool center

“When they rewrite standards on the expectations and the accountability, the bar raises, so to speak,” he said. “We know through our data that kids who attend preschool are more ready for kindergarten than ever before.”

The district has been keeping some of that data for the last year or two, he noted.

“Those who have that early exposure to what 4-years-old do and learning colors and learning counting and learning to read some high-frequency words, those things help prepare them for kindergarten (through grade 12),” Loeffelholz said.

As of now, subcontractors have already begun digging for footings and putting in drains. Footings involve digging down 3 to 4 feet and putting concrete for a building to sit on, he said.

Columbus Public Schools is contracting the building themselves.