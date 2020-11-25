CPS breaks ground on new preschool center

Columbus Public Schools broke ground Monday on its $6.5 million phase one of plans for the former Kramer High School, which includes a preschool center and the exterior walls of upcoming day care and office building phases.
The construction has already begun, Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said, and the district is hoping construction will continue over the winter the best it can, depending on inclement weather.
Phase one, the preschool center, 2410 16th St., and exterior walls, is slated for completion in January 2022.
“It’s exciting because it’s a new venture. It’s an addition to the school district,” Loeffelholz said before the groundbreaking. “It’s exciting because we’re offering something for our community and our kids and it’s moving the community forward.”
Part of what the center can offer the community is the opportunity for early childhood teachers at Central Community College and other schools within the University of Nebraska system to come and work in a practicum setting, he noted.
“It’s a lot of different moving pieces where different groups and organizations benefit from it,” he said.
There are currently five preschool classrooms in CPS buildings, and at the center, there will be a physical capacity for 10. As more students enroll, more of the classrooms will be used.
“We’ll start taking enrollment in spring,” Loeffelholz added.
Over the past seven years, the district has been applying to the Nebraska Department of Education for grants to continue building preschool programming, Executive Director of Student Services Jason Harris said.
“But, we really wanted to take it a step further and start to look at how we could serve more students in that birth to 5 setting,” Harris said.
Harris cited the statistic that 90% of brain growth takes place during the first five years of life.
“We really know that it’s important to focus efforts on early childhood,” Harris said. “When you do that, you really reduce students dropping out of school, you increase your attendance rate and you increase the chances of a student being able to read on grade level by third grade.”
Loeffelholz agreed about the importance of preschool.
“When they rewrite standards on the expectations and the accountability, the bar raises, so to speak,” he said. “We know through our data that kids who attend preschool are more ready for kindergarten than ever before.”
The district has been keeping some of that data for the last year or two, he noted.
“Those who have that early exposure to what 4-years-old do and learning colors and learning counting and learning to read some high-frequency words, those things help prepare them for kindergarten (through grade 12),” Loeffelholz said.
As of now, subcontractors have already begun digging for footings and putting in drains. Footings involve digging down 3 to 4 feet and putting concrete for a building to sit on, he said.
Columbus Public Schools is contracting the building themselves.
“As soon as we get done today, they’ll start adjusting the footings in the building,” Loeffelholz said. “We’re hoping to get the footings in before the frost, obviously, and then we’re using insulated concrete foundations so they could actually pour the walls of the building during the winter.”
The goal is to get the preschool center done first, he added, and then they will look at the funding and see what they can do in their capital campaign to help with the rest of it.
“We’re doing this without raising any taxes,” Loeffelholz said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
