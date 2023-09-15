With the 2022-2023 fiscal year coming to a close, budgets for many places are coming due and Columbus Public Schools (CPS) is no exception. This year, according to CPS Finance Director Chip Kay, the district is expecting to decrease the overall budget by 7% with some notable changes to account for that difference being proposed.

Kay elaborated that this 7% decrease, from $83,089,335 to $77,528,026 is accomplished by minimizing the increase to the operational budget for the year, as well as reducing the building fund. The district also intends to lower the tax levy by 3.3 cents, to $1.19403, its lowest since the 2011-2012 fiscal year. This would put it below the LB243 Property Tax Asking Cap.

There is a planned 7% increase to overall tax asking, accounting for $2,172,407. This is intended to help balance out the general fund operating budget which increased 2% due to shifts in revenue.

Legislation such as LB 583 and LB 243 affected revenue and the amount which property tax asking may increase, respectively, Kay said, which affected how they had to prepare the budget. The latter, dubbed "Property Tax Asking Authority" was set at $28,593,116 for CPS, where it is anticipated to ask $28,415,875.

Kay added that, with these changes and the need for 50% of revenue to be from local property taxes, the school district has had to get creative to make things work while keeping costs down. With the average cost per student being more than $1,000 lower than the state average at $9,848.81, he noted that they try to keep quality the priority when considering these kind of changes.

The Telegram spoke with Kay about these changes and the potential impacts they might have, before the Sept. 18 meetings and Sept. 20 hearing at Lakeview

Question: What will be the most evident way people will see these changes, such as classroom size, or fund allotments?

Answer: If you look at this budget, we’re not expanding any programs, services or adding staff. With this budget, everything is staying, the costs will be the same thing we did last year.

Q: From 2012 and 2013 to the current day, the school district reported an increase of 402 students overall, while state aid, as a percentage of revenue, has remained around 28%, this year sitting around 26%. How does the increase of student population and not of state aid coming in affect the district overall?

A: If you figure that we have a substantial increase of students - and 402 is over 10%, that’s considered substantial growth – costs at some point increase. If you get low 3-4% enrollment growth, typically you’re staffed to handle that growth. As the district has grown at 10% over 10 years, staffing has grown exponentially to handle that growth. We’ve also had an increase in services over those 10 years, you see some different services. As our budget increased, the amount we get from state aid, while it’s increased, it hasn’t increased at the same rate as our needs, so it accounts for less of our budget. If state aid is less of our budget, the only place we can make up for that is property taxes.

Q: There has been discussion among legislators about net-zero budgeting among the passing of several bills you noted have affected the budget. What is net-zero budgeting and how does it fit in this context?

A: As these bills were being passed in legislature, there was the belief that this should result in net-zero process; if the state gives us an extra dollar, we just tax a dollar less from our patrons. If you do that, it’s net zero growth which means we can’t increase wages, we can’t pay the cost of increased benefits, so now we’re reducing staff or eliminating services. When you look at our budget almost 95% of the things in the budget are tied to state statute, federal law, services we provide to local private parochial school students or part of the base educational process for students at CPS, so it’s nearly impossible to do dollar-for-dollar. If the state gives a dollar, reducing property tax asking a dollar, that works if we don’t lose other places. If the state gives a dollar and federal takes two dollars away, we’re minus a dollar already.

From a legislative standpoint, a lot of conversation is "we’re giving you this extra money, now don’t tax as much." It’s more complicated than that. You might be able to run a business, whatever service or product at net zero, it’s not as easy to do that at a school. We can’t just decide that we’re going to go to a class size of 35 instead of 25, it’s going to have a profound impact and a really profound impact on students. The federal government requires us to provide special education services. Special education services, if the population all of a sudden goes from 15-22%, you can’t just say "I’m sorry, we’re capping it at 15% of you." Those are just some examples why it’s so difficult to do a net-zero budgetary for schools.

Q: How does it affect the schools to have a decrease in the property tax levy?

A: The levy is what’s used in conjunction with the valuation. The school district doesn’t set the valuation of property but the levy, multiplied with the valuation, determines how much we’re going to collect in property taxes. The bad thing is if your valuation didn’t increase, 3.3 cents means you’re getting a savings. If the value increased, you’re not getting a savings. If we reduce the levy, we’re anticipating collecting less by levy. Our tax asking by actual dollars will by go up about 7%, a little over $2.1 million. That’s going to seem like a lot to everybody but we only increased the general fund budget by 2%. That tax asking, people will ask why increase by 7% if the budget only increased by 2% but tax asking is a small part of our budget, our revenue, so a 7% increase is not going to equate to 2% of the budget; the point being even increasing the budget by 2% has that impact on tax asking.

Q: With the rate of increase of students, do you see any changes planned for the future?

A: We anticipate the growth. We can’t add staff without a place to put them. There isn’t free space in the existing facilities, the exception is the preschool at Kramer, we can add some preschool. We didn’t fill those rooms, kept preschool the same. We’re applying for a grant from the state of Nebraska so we can add three preschool classes extra, so that’s not going to be at the expense of taxpayers. We just don’t have the space and that gets to be part of the conversation and that’s a delicate one because we didn’t pass the bond issue but if we keep at the current pace of growing with student, class sizes are going to get bigger because we only have so many places to put people. They have to be in school so many hours, state statute says they have to have so many credits, so many classes. Sometimes our flexibility isn’t what people imagine it could be.

We’re trying to keep our cost per student down, we’re trying to work and be advocates for different ways to fund schools and we’re committed to not doing less for our students, I think that’s the important thing. We’re going to be a unique story and I say that because there’s going to be a lot of school districts saying “we’re lowering our levy by 15 cents,” there’s more to that story. If your evaluation went way up, you can lower your levy and get the same amount of money so it really came down to to what we’re doing with tax asking. We try to keep tax asking as low as possible. Let’s say we took $1.5 million in tax asking to make last year’s budget work, then people see 2.1% and ask “why 2.1%?” It’s not all new money, some is replacing old money that’s not there anymore and that’s what I mean by saying every district is a little different.